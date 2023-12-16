Jump to content

Liveupdated1702746124

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Hillsborough

Luke Baker
Saturday 16 December 2023 14:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1702746071

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

16 December 2023 17:01
1702745882

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.

16 December 2023 16:58
1702745828

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.

16 December 2023 16:57
1702745742

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Lyndon Dykes is caught offside.

16 December 2023 16:55
1702745698

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

16 December 2023 16:54
1702745643

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Queens Park Rangers 1. Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from very close range following a corner.

16 December 2023 16:54
1702745639

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Ashley Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross following a corner.

16 December 2023 16:53
1702745604

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Chris Willock.

16 December 2023 16:53
1702745546

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).

16 December 2023 16:52
1702745465

Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ilias Chair.

16 December 2023 16:51

