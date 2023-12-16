Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Hillsborough
Follow live coverage as Sheffield Wednesday face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers
Match ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 2, Queens Park Rangers 1.
Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Lyndon Dykes is caught offside.
Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 2, Queens Park Rangers 1. Anthony Musaba (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from very close range following a corner.
Ashley Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Chris Willock.
Foul by Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt missed. Osman Kakay (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ilias Chair.
