Slovenia v Denmark LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups and more today
England’s Group C rivals battle it out in Stuttgart
Denmark and Slovenia kick off their Euro 2024 campaigns in Stuttgart. England’s Group C rivals will hope to bank early points in the battle to advance to the knock-out stages with games against the Three Lions to come next week.
Talisman Christian Eriksen suffered a heart attack in their Euro 2020 opener against Finland but would make a successful return to the game several months later and Kasper Hjulmand believes the Manchester United midfielder can inspire his team in Germany.
“He has something you can't train yourself to do, he has a fantastic ability to see the game and find a rhythm," Hjulmand told broadcaster DR. “I have often said, paradoxically, that he is our heart, he is the pulse of our team.”
Follow all the the build-up to Denmark v Slovenia including the latest updates from the early kick-off between Poland and Netherlands:
Slovenia and Denmark open Group C ahead of England clash
Slovenia and Denmark will be looking to start Euro 2024 strongly as the two sides meet in Stuttgart.
The pair contest Group C with Serbia and England, who get their campaigns underway later on Sunday.
These two are familiar foes having progressed together from qualifying Group H, finishing level on 22 points and edging out Finland and Kazakhstan.
It is 14 years since Slovenia last appeared at a major tournament, but they showed their threat with a win over Portugal in March and may just fancy their chances against a side they know well.
Poland vs Netherlands: Latest build-up
Robert Lewandowski will be on the bench as Poland take on the Netherlands in their Euro 2024 opener in Hamburg, with his team-mates insisting they can still beat the Dutch without their injured talisman,
“It is a great pity Robert Lewandowski cannot help us in this match,” said midfielder and replacement captain Piotr Zielinski.
“He is a world-class player and we will miss him. But whether it is me or the team mates, we will add something extra to achieve the goal, which is to win.”
Poland vs Netherlands team news and predicted line-ups
Team news
Poland are without Robert Lewandowski due to a thigh problem, while Matty Cash and Arkadiusz Milik were ruled out of the tournament due to their own injury issues.
The Netherlands, meanwhile, suffered a double midfield blow ahead of the tournament as both Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners were forced out of their squad. Ian Maatsen and Joshua Zirkzee have been called up as injury replacements.
Predicted line-ups
Poland XI: Szczesny; Bednarek, Dawidowicz, Kiwior; Frankowski, Moder, Slisz, Zalewski; Zielinski, Urbanski; Buksa.
Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Depay, Gakpo.
Is Poland v Netherlands on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match today
When is Poland vs Netherlands?
The Group D fixture is due to kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 16 June at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 1.35pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good morning!
Poland and the Netherlands kick off their Euro 2024 campaigns with a Group D meeting in Hamburg.
The pair are in alongside France and Austria in a difficult group and will thus be keen to avoid an early slip-up.
Both teams arrive at this tournament in good form: Ronald Koeman’s Dutch side put four goals past Iceland and Canada in their two warm-up games, while Poland beat Turkey and Ukraine.
But manager Michal Probierz will be without talisman Robert Lewandowski for the tournament opener with the veteran striker nursing a thigh problem.
Follow all the latest build-up and team news ahead of the Group D clash.
