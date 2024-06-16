Slovenia v Denmark LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups and more today

✕ Close Scotland fans pack Munich bar ahead of Euros opener against hosts Germany

Denmark and Slovenia kick off their Euro 2024 campaigns in Stuttgart. England’s Group C rivals will hope to bank early points in the battle to advance to the knock-out stages with games against the Three Lions to come next week.

Talisman Christian Eriksen suffered a heart attack in their Euro 2020 opener against Finland but would make a successful return to the game several months later and Kasper Hjulmand believes the Manchester United midfielder can inspire his team in Germany.

“He has something you can't train yourself to do, he has a fantastic ability to see the game and find a rhythm," Hjulmand told broadcaster DR. “I have often said, paradoxically, that he is our heart, he is the pulse of our team.”

Follow all the the build-up to Denmark v Slovenia including the latest updates from the early kick-off between Poland and Netherlands: