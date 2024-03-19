Soccer Aid 2024: Who is playing in the charity match?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Soccer Aid makes its return for another year this summer, with a host of celebrities and former professional footballers set to take part in the annual charity match.

Last year’s edition was held at Old Trafford, with the World XI extending their winning run to five games with a 4-2 victory over England.

Current Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will manage the World XI for the second consecutive year, while England have recruited another man familiar with the Stamford Bridge dugout in the form of ex-Blues player and manager Frank Lampard.

Here’s what you need to know about both teams.

Which celebrities are playing?

The full line-ups are yet to be confirmed but a number of celebrities and former professionals have already been confirmed for the 2024 event.

Former Chelsea player Eden Hazard will make his long-awaited return to Stamford Bridge after he retired in October last year. He will be joined on the World XI team by former Real Madrid full-back Roberto Carlos and the world’s fastest man Usain Bolt who returns to captain the side for another edition.

The World XI will also be joined by celebrities including Radio DJ Roman Kemp, actor Martin Compston and comedian Lee Mack.

England’s team will once again be captained by former Lionesses midfielder Jill Scott, with Jack Wilshere, Jermaine Defoe and Gary Cahill other high-profile former players set to take part.

The team will also feature former England cricket Stuart Broard as well as celebrity figures Sam Thompson, Bobby Brazier and Erin Doherty who will all be making their maiden appearances.

England: Frank Lampard (Co-Manager), Harry Redknapp (Co-Manager), Robbie Williams (Co-Manager), David Seaman (Goalkeeping Coach), Jill Scott (Captain), Paddy McGuinness, David James, Jermain Defoe, Jack Wilshere, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Tom Grennan, Steven Bartlett, Erin Doherty, Sir Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Stuart Broad, Bobby Brazier and Sam Thompson.

World XI: Mauricio Pochettino (Manager), Jesus Perez (Coach), Usain Bolt (Captain), Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos, Martin Compston, Maisie Adam, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack, Tommy Fury and Diamond.

When is Soccer Aid 2024?

The 2024 edition of Soccer Aid will take place on Sunday 9 June, with the exact kick-off time yet to be confirmed. The match will be hosted at Stamford Bridge, London.

How can I watch it?

As usual, viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match for free on ITV1 or online via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.