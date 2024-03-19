When is Soccer Aid 2024? Date, line-ups and how to watch charity match

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Soccer Aid makes its return for another year this summer, with a host of celebrities and former professional footballers set to take part in the annual charity match.

The match, which has raised more than £90m for Unicef since its inception in 2006, will return to Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2019.

Last year’s edition was held at Old Trafford, with the World XI extending their winning run to five games with a 4-2 victory over England.

Current Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will manage the World XI for the second consecutive year, while England have recruited another man familiar with the Stamford Bridge dugout in the form of ex-Blues player and manager Frank Lampard.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Soccer Aid 2024?

The 2024 edition of Soccer Aid will take place on Sunday 9 June, with the exact kick-off time yet to be confirmed. The match will be hosted at Stamford Bridge, London.

How can I watch it?

As usual, viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match for free on ITV1 or online via ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Which celebrities are playing?

The full line-ups are yet to be confirmed but a number of celebrities and former professionals have already been confirmed for the 2024 event.

England: Frank Lampard (Co-Manager), Harry Redknapp (Co-Manager), Robbie Williams (Co-Manager), David Seaman (Goalkeeping Coach), Jill Scott (Captain), Paddy McGuinness, David James, Jermain Defoe, Jack Wilshere, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Tom Grennan, Steven Bartlett, Erin Doherty, Sir Mo Farah, Alex Brooker, Stuart Broad, Bobby Brazier and Sam Thompson.

World XI: Mauricio Pochettino (Manager), Jesus Perez (Coach), Usain Bolt (Captain), Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos, Martin Compston, Maisie Adam, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack, Tommy Fury and Diamond.