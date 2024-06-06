When is Soccer Aid 2024? Date, line-ups and how to watch charity match

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Soccer Aid returns once again this weekend, with a host of celebrities and former professional footballers set to take part in the annual charity match.

The fixture, which has raised more than £90m for Unicef since its inception in 2006, will be played at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2019.

Last year’s edition was held at Old Trafford, with the World XI extending their winning run to five games with a 4-2 victory over England.

Recently-departed Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will return to Stamford Bridge to manage the World XI for the second consecutive year, while England have recruited another man familiar with the ground in the form of ex-Blues player and manager Frank Lampard.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Soccer Aid 2024?

The 2024 edition of Soccer Aid will take place on Sunday 9 June, with kick-off at 7.30pm. The match will be hosted at Stamford Bridge, London.

How can I watch it?

As usual, viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match for free on ITV1 or online via ITVX. Coverage starts from 6pm

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Which celebrities are playing?

The full line-ups have now been confirmed with a number of celebrities and football legends set to play in the 2024 event, while YouTuber Billy Wingrove – who is part of F2Freestylers – will be the Soccer Aid skills coach helping both sides

England

Coaches: Frank Lampard, Harry Redknapp, Vicky McClure, Robbie Williams, David Seaman

Legends: Jill Scott (Captain), Gary Cahill, Karen Carney, Joe Cole, Jermain Defoe, David James, Theo Walcott, Ellen White, Jack Wilshere

Celebrities: Steven Bartlett, Bobby Brazier, Stuart Broad, Alex Brooker, Erin Doherty, Danny Dyer, Sir Mo Farah, Tom Grennan, Eddie Hearn, Tom Hiddleston, Paddy McGuinness, Miniminter, Sam Quek, Sam Thompson

World XI

Coaches: Mauricio Pochettino, Robbie Keane, Jesus Perez

Legends: Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos, Petr Cech, Patrice Evra, John Obi Mikel, Michael Essien, Alessandro Del Piero, Kheira Hamraoui, Olga Garcia, Kaylyn Kyle,

Celebrities: Usain Bolt (Captain), Maisie Adam, Theo Baker, Tony Bellew, Martin Compston, Diamond, Tommy Fury, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack, Jason Manford, Emmett J Scanlan, Micheal Ward, Tion Wayne