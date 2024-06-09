( Jonathan Brady/PA Wire )

England play a World XI at Soccer Aid 2024 with professional players and celebrities in action at Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino is back, too, just weeks after being dismissed by the Blues following a season in charge and will coach up the World XI.

Joining the Argentine in the dugout will be his trusted long-time assistant Jesus Perez and Robbie Keane, fresh from guiding Maccabi Tel Aviv to a league title. England’s coaching set-up includes: Frank Lampard, Harry Redknapp, Vicky McClure, Robbie Williams, David Seaman.

England are desperately searching for victory to snap a run of five successive wins for the World XI, including last year’s 4-2 win at Old Trafford, where Kem Cetinay became Soccer Aid’s all-time leading scorer.

Follow all the latest updates from Soccer Aid 2024 below: