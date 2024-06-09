Soccer Aid LIVE: England v World XI latest build-up and updates at Stamford Bridge
England aim to snap a five-game losing streak against the World XI in the charity football match at Stamford Bridge
England play a World XI at Soccer Aid 2024 with professional players and celebrities in action at Stamford Bridge.
Mauricio Pochettino is back, too, just weeks after being dismissed by the Blues following a season in charge and will coach up the World XI.
Joining the Argentine in the dugout will be his trusted long-time assistant Jesus Perez and Robbie Keane, fresh from guiding Maccabi Tel Aviv to a league title. England’s coaching set-up includes: Frank Lampard, Harry Redknapp, Vicky McClure, Robbie Williams, David Seaman.
England are desperately searching for victory to snap a run of five successive wins for the World XI, including last year’s 4-2 win at Old Trafford, where Kem Cetinay became Soccer Aid’s all-time leading scorer.
Follow all the latest updates from Soccer Aid 2024 below:
Soccer Aid 2024 training
Stuart Broad cherishing opportunity to wear an England shirt again at Soccer Aid
Stuart Broad is cherishing the opportunity to pull on an England shirt again at Soccer Aid almost a year on from a fairy-tale finish to his cricket career.
Broad bowed out last summer in memorable fashion, clinching a Test victory over Ashes rivals Australia with his final delivery before retirement.
Now, after throwing himself into a life of fatherhood and television punditry, he is ready to rewind the clock for one night only, donning Three Lions once more after signing up as part of Harry Redknapp’s England XI at UNICEF’s annual charity football match.
When is Soccer Aid 2024 and how can I watch England v World XI?
When is Soccer Aid 2024?
The 2024 edition of Soccer Aid will take place on Sunday 9 June, with kick-off at 7.30pm. The match will be hosted at Stamford Bridge, London.
How can I watch it?
As usual, viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match for free on ITV1 or online via ITVX. Coverage starts from 6pm
Soccer Aid 2024
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Soccer Aid 2024.
Soccer Aid returns once again with a host of celebrities and former professional footballers set to take part in the annual charity match. The fixture, which has raised more than £90m for Unicef since its inception in 2006, will be played at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2019.
Last year’s edition was held at Old Trafford, with the World XI extending their winning run to five games with a 4-2 victory over England.
We’ll have all the latest updates throughout the afternoon so stick around as we build up to kick off at 7.30pm.
