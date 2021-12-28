Southampton vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, lineups and more from fixture today
Tottenham travel to Southampton on Tuesday afternoon to try and continue their good recent form under new boss Antonio Conte
Follow live coverage as Southampton host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side come in fresh from the heartening 3-2 win over West Ham on Boxing Day. The Austrian is expected to hand starts to Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong and Adam Armstrong, who were all on the bench last time out. Nathan Tella should also return to the squad after a recent positive Covid test, but defenders Lyanco and Jack Stephens are still out due to the virus.
Spurs head to St Mary’s on Tuesday on the back of a fourth win in five matches, a stirring 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Goals from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min fired Antonio Conte’s side up to fifth in the Premier League table and the Italian will be looking for more of the same at St Mary’s.
Follow all the latest throughout the afternoon:
Southampton vs Tottenham
Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle last night means that Spurs can go four points clear of Ralf Rangnick’s side with a win this afternoon, while cutting the gap to fourth-placed Arsenal to three. Spurs would have played the same number of games as United, 17, while they would still have two in hand to their north London rivals as the battle for the top four heats up.
Southampton, meanwhile, put some distance between themselves and the bottom three with a timely win away to West Ham on Boxing Day. They could sneak into the top half with another win this afternoon.
Southampton vs Tottenham: Team news
Both of these teams won their Boxing Day fixtures about 48 hours ago, and it’s the hosts who have made the more changes. Southampton make six, with Romain Perraud the only change in defence as he replaces Tino Livramento in a move that sees Kyle Walker-Peters switch to right back as he faces his former club. Ibrahima Diallo, Yan Valery and Stuart Armstrong come into the midfield, while Armando Broja drops to the bench as Adam Armstrong and Shane Long start as a front two.
Spurs have made just three changes. Ben Davies, Harry Winks and Dele Alli come into the side to replace Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Lucas Moura, as Conte lines up in the 3-5-2 system which worked so well against Liverpool. Eric Dier makes his 300th Spurs appearance.
Southampton vs Tottenham: Confirmed lineups
Southampton: Forster; Walker-Pieters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Valery, S, Armstrong, Long, A. Armstrong
Tottenham: Lloris, Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Winks, Dele; Son, Kane
Southampton vs Tottenham
This game is one of the few to survive as Covid postponements sweep the country.
The number of matches postponed on Wednesday has risen to 15 with the Yorkshire derby between Sheffield United and Hull among those to fall victim.
Fifteen games remain on, with two of them in the Premier League.
Leaders Manchester City are due to visit Brentford, while third-placed Chelsea are at home to Brighton.
Sheffield United’s home game with Hull joined the Sky Bet Championship fixtures between Birmingham and Peterborough, Reading and Fulham and Swansea and Luton to be postponed.
Southampton vs Tottenham
