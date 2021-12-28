Close Antonio Conte's first interview as Tottenham Hotspur manager

Follow live coverage as Southampton host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side come in fresh from the heartening 3-2 win over West Ham on Boxing Day. The Austrian is expected to hand starts to Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong and Adam Armstrong, who were all on the bench last time out. Nathan Tella should also return to the squad after a recent positive Covid test, but defenders Lyanco and Jack Stephens are still out due to the virus.

Spurs head to St Mary’s on Tuesday on the back of a fourth win in five matches, a stirring 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Goals from Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min fired Antonio Conte’s side up to fifth in the Premier League table and the Italian will be looking for more of the same at St Mary’s.

Follow all the latest throughout the afternoon: