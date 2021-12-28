Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton will want to build on momentum in the Premier League in their match against Tottenham on Tuesday.

The club defeated West Ham 3-2 on Sunday in a match where the team were hailed as “unbelievable” by their manager.

“We have to entertain the whole world on Boxing Day and I think the Premier League did that today, we saw a lot of goals today,” he said after that match.

“It was a very good start from our side. We were unbelievable. We were so dominant and then scored a fantastic goal. It was very calm in this ground - but then we stopped doing the same for the last 75 minutes. I will say, for every threat they put to us on the pitch we had an answer. This helped massively to take the three points.”

But who will start to try and gain more points for Southampton? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off 3pm on Monday, 28 December at St Mary’s Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available for fans to watch on Amazon Prime. If you're not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

Team news

For Southampton, Jack Stephens, Nathan Tella and Lyanco are all expected to be out after testing positive for Covid. Alex McCarthy is another doubt with a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon won’t feature for Spurs due to injuries. Antonio Conte says he will not rotate unnecessarily despite the heavy fixture list.

Predicted line-ups

Southampton: Caballero; Valery, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; S. Armstrong, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Adams, A. Armstrong

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Dier, Rodon; Doherty, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Dele, Bergwijn; Kane

Odds

Southampton - 13/5

Draw - 12/5

Tottenham - EVS

Prediction

Despite having to rotate the squad somewhat with a quick turnaround in games, Conte’s inspired leadership has woken Spurs out of their poor form and they should continue their winning run against Southampton. The Saints do head into the match on the back of a win and will lodge a good contest but they will be outmuscled by the visitors. Southampton 1-3 Tottenham.