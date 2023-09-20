Jump to content

Spain players end boycott after seven-hour showdown talks with Football Federation

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 20 September 2023 08:31
<p>Goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez arrives at Manises Airport in Valencia for international duty</p>

Goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez arrives at Manises Airport in Valencia for international duty

(EPA)

Spain players have ended their boycott of the women’s national team after showdown talks with the Spanish Football Federation which lasted more than seven hours.

“The players have expressed their concern about the need for profound changes in the RFEF (Spanish Football Federation), which has committed to making these changes immediately,” said Spain’s National Sports Council (CSD) president, Victor Francos.

full story to follow...

