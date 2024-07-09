The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Spain v France referee: Who is Euro 2024 official Slavko Vincic?
The 44-year-old Slovenian refereed last season’s Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund
Louise Thomas
Editor
Slavko Vincic will referee the first semi-final of Euro 2024 between Spain and France in Munich on Tuesday night.
The experienced Slovenian official, 44, became a Fifa-listed referee in 2010 and recently refereed the 2024 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.
Vinčič’s first tournament was Euro 2012, where he attended as an assistant, and he first took charge at a major international tournament during Euro 2020, when he refereed two group-stage games and the quarter-final between Italy and Belgium.
He also officiated at the 2022 World Cup, when he was the man in the middle for Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina and England’s game against Wales, and was in charge for that year’s Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers.
At Euro 2024, Vincic has taken charge of two games: Hungary’s loss to Switzerland on matchday one, and Spain’s commanding victory over Italy on matchday two.
Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN)
Assistant Referees: Tomaz Klancnik (SVN) and Andraz Kovacic (SVN)
Video Assistant Referee: Nejc Kajtazovic (SVN)
Assistant VAR 1: Paolo Valeri (ITA)
Assistant VAR 2: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)
Fourth official: Ivan Kružliak (SVK)
What TV channel is it on?
This game will be broadcast live on BBC One and can be streamed via the iPlayer and BBC Sport website. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here. Coverage starts at 4pm on BBC One and the iPlayer.
