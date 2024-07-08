Jump to content

Euro 2024 yellow card and suspension rules for semi-finals and final

Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo and Marc Guehi were booked in the first half of the last-16 tie against Slovakia

Jamie Braidwood,Karl Matchett
Monday 08 July 2024 12:37
Jude Bellingham was booked by referee Umat Meler
Jude Bellingham was booked by referee Umat Meler (Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate and his Three Lions squad are through to the semi-final of the European Championship where they will face Netherlands - and unless they pick up any injuries, the manager will have a full squad to choose from.

England were left sweating on suspensions in the knockouts after a flurry of yellow cards in the first half of their last-16 tie against Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Defender Marc Guehi played no part in the quarter-final after picking up two bookings in two games, while Kobbie Mainoo and Jude Bellingham then joined him in the book in that match.

However, Guehi was the only one of England’s players to pick up two yellows - and none were sent-off - in the first five matches at the tournament.

And the good news is that potential suspensions are reset at this point.

Recommended

Euro 2024 yellow card rules

A one-match suspension will be served after the accumulation of two yellow cards.

Yellow cards picked up in the group stage, last-16 and quarter-finals are wiped before the semi-finals - meaning the Three Lions, the Oranje, plus France and Spain’s squads, all get a blank slate at this point - other than those like Dani Carvajal who were sent-off or booked for the second time in their last appearance.

Therefore, the only way you can be suspended for the final is if you are sent off in the semi-final.

