One more match stands between four nations and the Euro 2024 final - with England now facing Netherlands in the semi-final.

Gareth Southgate’s side have gone to extra time in both knockout fixtures, meaning they’ve only won a single game at the tournament so far in 90 minutes, but through Harry Kane’s extra time winner and a penalty shootout victory over Switzerland, they’re into the last four again.

Netherlands were convincing in dispatching Romania in the last 16 and came from behind to beat Turkey in the quarter-final, but were themselves up and down in the groups, finishing third behind France and Austria.

They won the European Championship in 1988 while England have never done so - but it’s the Three Lions who have better recent history after reaching the Euro 2020 final, as well as the 2018 World Cup semis.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match, starting with the latest team news from both camps.

What is the team news?

Netherlands have not seen anybody suspended during the tournament and despite losing several names to injury ahead of the Euros starting, seem to have escaped without further losses during their five matches so far. The big decision for Ronald Koeman will be whether to stick with Steven Bergwijn starting on the right or to bring in either Donyell Malen or Wout Weghorst, the latter meaning a reshuffle of the attack, Xavi Simons likely moving to the flank.

Marc Guehi is back from suspension and with Luke Shaw having returned to fitness to appear off the bench in the quarter-final, England should also have a full 26-man squad for Gareth Southgate to choose from. Starting Shaw or not - and if in place of Kieran Trippier or someone else - will be the manager’s big decision, while Guehi may not come back into the side if Ezri Konsa keeps his place.

Predicted lineups

NED - Verbruggen, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake, Schouten, Reijnders, Bergwijn, Simons, Gakpo, Depay

ENG - Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Saka, Rice, Mainoo, Shaw, Foden, Bellingham, Kane

When is Netherlands vs England?

Netherlands face England in the second semi-final at Euro 2024, with the game kicking off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 10 July in Dortmund.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and STV, while UK viewers can stream the game via the ITV X and STV Player platforms and apps. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here. Coverage starts at 4pm on BBC One and the iPlayer.

Odds

Netherlands 2/1

Draw 15/8

England 6/4

Prediction

England haven’t been the tournament’s great entertainers but may be drawn into a more attack-minded game simply because their Dutch opponents are, leaving spaces for counter-attacking. That may well benefit Southgate’s side more than he has allowed them to so far. Netherlands 1-2 England.

