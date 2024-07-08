Support truly

Spain have only conceded two goals in Euro 2024, and aim reach their first major final since 2012 when they take on France in the semi-finals.

In the quarter-final against Germany, Spain again showed some impressive play in a European Championship, despite some inexplicable decisions from manager Luis De La Fuente with his side 1-0 ahead, they managed to come back in extra time.

Didier Deschamps on the other hand is looking for one trophy to complete the set. He has won the World Cup and European Championship as a player, and the World Cup as a manager.

France have not found their best form at the tournament, while Spain have impressed from the group stages, and it is set up to be a thrilling contest.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is it?

Spain v France will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday, July 9th at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC one with coverage starting at 7pm, and can also be streamed live via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here. Coverage starts at 4pm on BBC One and the iPlayer.

Team news

Spain will be without three key players for their match against Germany. Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand are suspended while Pedri sustained an injury that is expected to rule him out.

France have no suspensions or injuries which could give them a significant advantage for the match.

Predicted line-ups

Spain XI: Simon, Navas, Nacho, Laporte, Cucurella, Ruiz, Rodri, Olmo, Williams, Morata, Yamal

France XI: Maignan, Hernandez, Saliba, Upamecano, Kounde, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Kante, Griezmann, Mbappe, Dembele

Odds

Spain 7/5

Draw 6/4

France 9/5

Prediction

Spain have shown impressive form in the tournament, but this France team have been successful in major tournament,s and I think at least extra time will be needed. Spain 1-1 France (France to win on penalties)