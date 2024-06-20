Spain vs Italy LIVE: Euro 2024 team news, line-ups and more ahead of blockbuster Group B match today
Spain look to build on their impressive win over Croatia when they face defending champions Italy in Group B
Spain started their Euro 2024 campaign with an impressive win over Croatia and will want to build on it with a similar performance against holders Italy, in the first meeting of two heavyweight nations at the tournament
Alvaro Morata, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Carvajal were on target for Spain in their Group B opener, as Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal became the youngest player in the history of the men’s Euros when he made his starting appearance aged 16 years and 338 days.
Italy also recorded a win in their opening game, although their 2-1 victory over Albania was not quite as convincing. Nedim Bajrami had put Albania ahead after just 23 seconds, before Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella struck twice in five minutes to give Italy a lead they held on to for the rest of the match.
Both Italy and Spain, who are meeting at a fifth consecutive Euros, are among the favourites to come through what was described as the ‘group of death’ but the game between the two could decide who will finish top. Follow all the action from the match in our live blog below
As Luciano Spalletti prepares for the biggest challenge of his first year in charge of Italy, the 65-year-old is relishing the occasion of facing the highest exponents of his philosophy in Spain. The grandest rivalry in European Championship history will take a new twist at Euro 2024, as Gelsenkirchen stages the first heavyweight clash of a tournament that has so far been defined by the unfancied nations seizing their opportunity. Spalletti knows his Italy side remain a work in progress if they are to reach the levels of possession once set by Spain, who themselves represent something different from what has come before.
Preview ahead of Spain vs Italy
Spain and Italy’s reverse culture clash brings new chapter to classic Euros rivalry
One of the standout fixtures of the group stage sees Italy and Spain meet at the European Championship for a fifth tournament in a row
Spain v Italy TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture tonight
Luis de la Fuente’s impressive Spain side will take on competition holders Italy in the first meeting of two continental giants at Euro 2024. The match is a replay of the Euro 2020 semi-final, in which the Azzurri won 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
La Roja produced a brilliant display to dismantle Croatia on their way to a 3-0 win in their opening group game. 16-year-old Lamine Yamal grabbed the headlines, with Alvaro Morata and Fabian Ruiz also on the scoresheet to give Spain the lead in Group B.
Italy recovered from conceding the quickest goal in European Championship history against Albania, with Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella completing a rapid turnaround to give Luciano Spalletti’s side an unconvincing 2-1 win. Those results have set up a crunch match at the top of Group B, with either side likely to top the group if they can find a winner in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Group B fixture:
Spain v Italy TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture tonight
Two European heavyweights will battle it out to likely decide the winner of Group B
Predicted line-ups
Spain: Simon; Carvajal, Nacho, Le Normand, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.
Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Frattesi, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Scamacca, Pellegrini.
Early Italy team news
The Azzurri have no fresh injuries either, and a lack of depth means it is likely that Luciano Spalletti will start the same eleven that narrowly beat Albania.
The Italian defence seems set in stone, and there is little alternative to the quality of Barella and Jorginho in midfield. Italy were pedestrian at times in attack against Albania, though Federico Chiesa was impressive and will surely keep his place on the wing. Gianluca Scamacca remains the biggest goal threat, with none of the five subs making a notable impact last week.
Early Spain team news
There are no new injury concerns for Spain, despite both Rodri and Morata coming off in the win against Croatia. Given how the team performed, it is unlikely that Luis de la Fuente will opt for any changes to the starting eleven.
Substitutes including Olmo, Oyarzabal and Torres did not produce enough during their cameos to suggest they earned a place in the starting line-up. If there was one area to experiment in, it may be the defence, with Bundesliga-winner Alejandro Grimaldo a viable, more attacking option in place of Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella at left-back. Both Nico Williams and Alvaro Morata did enough to keep their places in the eleven, though Oyarzabal and Joselu will be lurking.
When is Spain v Italy?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 20 June at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen.
What TV channel is it on?
Spain vs Italy will be shown live on ITV and ITVX, with coverage starting at 7.15pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Spain vs Italy
Good afternoon and welcome to the Independent’s live build up, team news and coverage of the late Euro 2024 kick off between Spain and Italy.
Spain comfortably won their Euro 2024 opener against Croatia, while Italy had to come from behind to beat Albania.
