Spain vs Netherlands LIVE: Women’s World Cup latest score and updates as quarter-finals begin
The quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup kick off as Spain take on the Netherlands before Japan face Sweden
Spain face Netherlands in an all-European clash at the Women’s World Cup as the quarter-finals get underway in Australia and New Zealand.
Spain returned to form in the last-16 as they bounced back from their 4-0 defeat to Japan by thrashing Switzerland 5-1, with Aitana Bonmati playing a starring role with two goals as La Roja reached their first ever Women’s World Cup quarter-final.
The Netherlands were given a stern test by South African in Sydney but progressed thanks to a stunning display from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar in the 2-0 win, as the Oranje look to go one step further than their Women’s World Cup final defeat four years ago.
Later, Japan face the biggest test of their campaign yet as they take on Sweden. Japan have been the standout team of the tournament so far, but Sweden offer a true test of their ambitions after the Olympic silver medalists knocked out the United States in the last-16.
Follow live updates from Spain vs Netherlands as the World Cup quarter-finals get underway
Spain have been led by star midfielder Aitana Bonmati, who has three goals so far including two in the last-16 victory over Switzerland.
“She’s amazing, she’s a genius,” teammate Irene Paredes told FIFA after Bonmati was player of the match in the 5-1 win. “She played a really, really good game. Again.
“She’s a really rare player. She has unique talent. This is her tournament.”
“Aitana has something that no other player has,” goalkeeper Cata Coll added. “I think she’s different. She’s a match-winner. “She’s got exposure, a goal, character and positivity. She has everything and she’s going to bring us a lot of joy.”
Line-ups!
Spain: Coll; Oihane Hernandez, Parades, Codina, Batlle; Teresa, Bonmati, Hermoso; Redondo, Esther Gonzalez, Mariona Caldentey
Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Spitse, Van der Gragt, Janssen; Groenen; Pelova, Brugts, Roord, Damaris; Beerensteyn, Martens
Spain head coach Jorge Vilda makes just one change from the 5-1 win over Switzerland... and it does not involve Alexia Putellas .
The two-time Ballon d’Or winner remains on the bench, while it’s Mariona Caldentey who comes in for Salma Paralluelo on the left.
Cata Coll and Laia Codina, who made their Spain debuts in the last-16, keep their places for the quarter-finals.
Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord comes into the World Cup quarter-finals sitting joint-second in the standings for the Golden Boot, having scored four goals in her first four games.
The 26-year-old, who will join Manchester City in the summer, is enjoying an excellent tournament and credited Andries Jonker’s system for getting the best out of her at the World Cup.
“I was mainly a substitute four years ago, coming into games off the bench,” Roord told Fifa.com. “Now I’m older and a more important player. And while that brings pressure with it, I like it too. For me, this is a very different tournament compared to the last time.
“It’s difficult to say which position I’m most comfortable in, because it depends on our opponents. But as long as I’m playing in the middle, as long as I’m seeing a lot of the ball, then that enables me to make an impact.”
“What’s really nice about the set-up is that it enables everyone – me and the whole team – to do what they do best. For example, I’m good with the ball at my feet. He [Jonker] doesn’t want me to make deep runs, he wants me to play like Jill Roord.”
The Netherlands make one change for today’s quarter-final with Spain, as Damaris Egurrola replaces the suspended Danielle van de Donk in midfield.
That’s an interesting change: Damaris was born in the US to a Dutch mother and Spanish father, made her senior debut for Spain in 2019 but switched to the Netherlands in 2022, saying she had issues with Vilda.
“We worry about our players and the players that we can include in the lineup and I would not change any of my 23 players for anyone else,” Vilda said, when asked about Egurrola, who plays for Lyon.
Spain’s build-up to the Women’s World Cup was mired in an ugly player mutiny, but coach Jorge Vilda said there are no cracks in his squad ahead of their World Cup quarter-final game on Friday against the Netherlands.
“The team is united. We have a group that competes and they are all fighting for the same objective, and they’re very motivated,” Vilda told reporters on Thursday.
Last September, 15 players declared themselves unavailable for selection around events they said impacted their emotional and physical health, directing the bulk of their complaints at Vilda. The Spanish federation backed the coach.
While only six of those players are at the World Cup, La Roja has already made history by qualifying for the quarter-finals for the first time in three appearances.
“We have an excellent relationship with Jorge,” said defender Ivana Andres. “We have total confidence in him. We believe that we are a team, not only the players, but all the technical staff. And we all have shared responsibility in the match. If we win, we all win and if we lose, we all lose.”
Reuters
Netherlands boss Andries Jonker had admitted Danielle van de Donk will be a “big” miss as she sits out the World Cup quarter-final clash with Spain through suspension.
The 32-year-old Lyon midfielder will not be involved in Wellington on Friday having picked up her second yellow card of the tournament in Sunday’s 2-0 last-16 victory over South Africa in Sydney.
Van de Donk has started all four games to date and Jonker is acutely aware of the impact her absence could have on his team.
Asked how significant a loss she will be, he told FIFA.com: “Big. Danielle is an extremely experienced player. She has over 140 caps, is a European champion, World Cup finalist.
“Not playing in this match, with her specific qualities that are really useful to the team, is a real shame for her but also for the team.”
What is the team news?
Spain made five changes for the last-16 win against Switzerland, including first international starts for goalkeeper Cata Coll and centre-back Laia Codina, who scored at both ends in the 5-1 win against Switzerland. Jorge Vilda looks set to stick with his changes after the 5-1 win, which could mean Alexia Putellas again starts on the bench for Spain.
The Netherlands will be without key midfielder Danielle van de Donk, who picked up her second yellow card of the tournament against South Africa and is therefore suspended from the quarter-final.
When is Spain vs Netherlands?
The match takes place on Friday 11 August in Wellington, New Zealand. Kick-off is at 2am UK time (BST).
What TV channel is it on?
The quarter-final will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 1:50am BST.
