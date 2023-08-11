✕ Close Lauren James 'lost her emotions for a split second' over red card stamp, Wiegman says

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Spain face Netherlands in an all-European clash at the Women’s World Cup as the quarter-finals get underway in Australia and New Zealand.

Spain returned to form in the last-16 as they bounced back from their 4-0 defeat to Japan by thrashing Switzerland 5-1, with Aitana Bonmati playing a starring role with two goals as La Roja reached their first ever Women’s World Cup quarter-final.

The Netherlands were given a stern test by South African in Sydney but progressed thanks to a stunning display from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar in the 2-0 win, as the Oranje look to go one step further than their Women’s World Cup final defeat four years ago.

Later, Japan face the biggest test of their campaign yet as they take on Sweden. Japan have been the standout team of the tournament so far, but Sweden offer a true test of their ambitions after the Olympic silver medalists knocked out the United States in the last-16.

Follow live updates from Spain vs Netherlands as the World Cup quarter-finals get underway