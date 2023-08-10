Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Spain face Netherlands in an all-European clash at the Women’s World Cup as the quarter-finals get underway in Australia and New Zealand.

Spain returned to form in the last-16 as they bounced back from their 4-0 defeat to Japan by thrashing Switzerland 5-1, with Aitana Bonmati playing a starring role with two goals.

Head coach Jorge Vilda made five changes to his team, including dropping star Alexia Putellas to the bench, but was rewarded with an improved performance as Spain reached their first ever Women’s World Cup quarter-final.

The Netherlands, who were runners-up in 2019, were given a stern test by South African in Sydney but progressed thanks to a stunning display from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar in the 2-0 win.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Spain vs Netherlands?

The match takes place on Friday 11 August in Wellington, New Zealand. Kick-off is at 2am UK time (BST).

What TV channel is it on?

The quarter-final will be shown live on ITV 1, with coverage starting from 1:50am BST.

What is the team news?

Spain made five changes for the last-16 win against Switzerland, including first international starts for goalkeeper Cata Coll and centre-back Laia Codina, who scored at both ends in the 5-1 win against Switzerland. Jorge Vilda looks set to stick with his changes after the 5-1 win, which could mean Alexia Putellas again starts on the bench for Spain.

The Netherlands will be without key midfielder Danielle van de Donk, who picked up her second yellow card of the tournament against South Africa and is therefore suspended from the quarter-final.

How did both teams reach the quarter-finals?

Spain (runners-up Group C)

3-0 vs Costa Rica

5-0 vs Zambia

0-4 vs Japan

5-1 vs Switzerland

Netherlands (Winners Group E)