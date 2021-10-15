Rangers boss Steven Gerrard made no denial of his intrigue at recent events around Newcastle United, but far from saying he’d be keen on the managerial role he has been linked with, he instead pointed out that most of the football world will be watching on to see how the situation develops.

Almost overnight, Newcastle have become one of the most talked-about clubs in the Premier League after Saudi Arabia-backed vehicle P.I.F. took a majority holding and completed a takeover from former chief Mike Ashley.

Enormous finances are now available to the Magpies and fans are expectant of a push for significant signings and silverware across the coming campaigns - and a new manager has been suggested as being front and centre of plans to achieve both.

Right now, though, Steve Bruce is still in charge and will be on the bench for the weekend fixture against Tottenham, with Gerrard responding to questions over the club potentially wanting to take him from Rangers by saying he wouldn’t comment on someone else’s position.

“I think it’s interesting, what’s happening at Newcastle,” Gerrard said.

“I think if anyone deserves a break it’s the Geordie fans. So I’m sure that excitement levels are very high down on the Toon. And obviously everyone connected with the game is looking in with interest, to see how that develops.

“But from a personal point of view, I don’t really get involved in speculation. And I wish Steve Bruce all the best.

“I don’t really react or get involved in any kind of speculation, especially when there’s someone who I have the utmost respect for sitting in that job. I wouldn’t like people to be speculating about my job. For me, I am in a very big job and a very big role here which I am very much fully focused on.”

Gerrard’s own club, Rangers, have a big fixture of their own to focus on, as the leaders host second-place Hearts at the weekend with just a point between them in the table.

That, combined with what he terms a “personal relationship” with Bruce, means his only Newcastle focus will be on the fact it’s a landmark occasion for the current incumbent at St. James’ Park.

“We’ve got a top-of-the-table clash at the weekend and it’s a game I am very much looking forward to.

“I’ve certainly got one eye on Newcastle in terms of Brucey getting his 1,000th game. He’s a great character of the game, he’s someone who I have a personal relationship with and I have the utmost respect for him.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing him getting his 1,000th game, I think it’s a mammoth achievement, so congratulations to him at the weekend.”

Newcastle are yet to pick up their first league win of the season and sit 19th in the table.