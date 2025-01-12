Tamworth vs Tottenham LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups as non-league side host Spurs in third round

✕ Close Every game of football is important - Postecoglou

Tottenham travel to non-league Tamworth in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon, with Ange Postecoglou’s side looking to build on their midweek win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

The Australian has managed to turn around Spurs’ fortunes in recent weeks despite an injury crisis of sorts, and this tie gives him a chance to rest some key players as they travel to face a Tamworth side in 16th place in the National League.

The minnows are one of the two remaining non-league sides left in the competition, and they sit on the edge of relegation in the fifth tier, just seven points above the drop zone,

Though that won’t stop fans from dreaming of a historic night in a tournament that has thrown up plenty of shocks over the years.

Follow all the latest build-up and team news from The Lamb Ground below: