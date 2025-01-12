Tamworth vs Tottenham LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups as non-league side host Spurs in third round
Spurs face one of the two non-league sides remaining in the competition
Tottenham travel to non-league Tamworth in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon, with Ange Postecoglou’s side looking to build on their midweek win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.
The Australian has managed to turn around Spurs’ fortunes in recent weeks despite an injury crisis of sorts, and this tie gives him a chance to rest some key players as they travel to face a Tamworth side in 16th place in the National League.
The minnows are one of the two remaining non-league sides left in the competition, and they sit on the edge of relegation in the fifth tier, just seven points above the drop zone,
Though that won’t stop fans from dreaming of a historic night in a tournament that has thrown up plenty of shocks over the years.
Follow all the latest build-up and team news from The Lamb Ground below:
Tamworth bar makes free beer for life offer to encourage FA Cup heroics
A sports bar is offering free beer for life to any Tamworth FC player who scores the winning goal in the National League side’s FA Cup clash with Spurs.
The Staffordshire side take on the Premier League visitors at The Lamb on Sunday afternoon, with the general manager of the town’s Pitchers Bar describing the unusual incentive as “a little fun” ahead of the all-ticket fixture.
Bar general manager Jason Pegg said: “We’re huge supporters of Tamworth FC, and this weekend’s FA Cup match against Spurs is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the club and the community.
“What better way to show our backing than with a little fun? A winning goal means more than just a place in the record books — it’s the stuff of legends. We want to be part of that excitement, and what better way than offering free beer for life to the player who delivers the magic moment?”
Tamworth bar makes free beer for life offer to encourage FA Cup heroics
Bar manager Jason Pegg admits the fun pledge to reward a winning goalscorer is a ‘big ask’ but says anything is possible in football.
Who is Tom Tonks? Tamworth’s long throw weapon set to trouble Tottenham
Non-league Tamworth’s clash with Premier League giants Tottenham has all the makings of a “proper” FA Cup third round tie, and the minnows have a “torpedo” of a weapon that may cause one of the biggest upsets in the competition’s history.
Tamworth are 16th in the National League, the fifth tier of English football, and will host a Spurs side packed with international stars such as Son Heung-min on their sloping astroturf pitch at The Lamb, in a true David vs Goliath encounter.
Tamworth’s journey to the third round included a 1-0 victory over League One outfit Huddersfield, with their winning goal coming from a not-so-secret weapon that opposition players say is “more dangerous than a corner”.
Tom Tonks, a tough-tackling midfielder who runs his own sandwich business, may claim to have English football’s longest throw since Stoke City’s Rory Delap’s trebuchet of a delivery sparked chaos in Premier League defences.
Who is Tom Tonks? Tamworth’s long throw weapon set to trouble Tottenham
The non-league Rory Delap has caused havoc so far in the FA Cup with a long throw that is ‘more dangerous than a corner’
Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke could get a rest at Tamworth
Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou will not underestimate FA Cup minnows Tamworth, but has hinted key duo Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke may get an overdue rest on Sunday.
Spurs travel to National League club Tamworth buoyed by a midweek Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool, but are still without at least eight players for this third-round tie.
Tottenham have struggled over the past six weeks with a packed schedule coupled with injury problems, which has resulted in Kulusevski and Solanke starting each of the last seven games.
“We have got to be mindful of we don’t want it to turn into a tricky game for us, we want to make sure we play our best,” Postecoglou said.
“But hopefully we can rest at least a couple of players from a full 90 minutes of football.”
Tamworth’s 3G pitch a step-up on ‘toad-covered field in Fiji'
Ange Postecoglou has promised Tottenham will give Tamworth the utmost respect and insisted the non-league club’s artificial pitch is an improvement on the toad-infested surface he once encountered in Fiji.
Spurs will aim to navigate a huge banana skin on Sunday when they face National League opposition Tamworth in the FA Cup with 96 places between the clubs ahead of the plum third-round tie at The Lambs Ground.
When quizzed on Tamworth’s artificial surface, Postecoglou recounted a tale from his time as South Melbourne boss when they won 5-1 against Nadi in the final of the 1999 OFC Club Championship, which sent them through to FIFA’s Club World Championship where they faced Manchester United.
“Warming up there were toads we had to remove, which kept jumping on the pitch,” Postecoglou said.
“At the time, you’re kind of going ‘really?’, but when you realise what was at stake, a fair bit of money and the opportunity to play at the Maracana against some of the best teams in the world, we ended up playing Man United, Vasco de Gama and Necaxa of Mexico, it was quite extraordinary.”
Tamworth’s 3G pitch a step-up on toad-covered field in Fiji – Ange Postecoglou
Ange Postecoglou recalled the time his South Melbourne players had to warm up on a toad-infested pitch.
When is Tamworth vs Tottenham?
Tamworth vs Tottenham will kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Sunday 12 January at The Lamb Ground in Tamworth, England.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage starting at 11.45am. Subscribers will also be able to stream the match online on ITVX.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good morning
Non-league side Tamworth host Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon, with the minnows looking to secure a huge cupset against Ange Postecoglou’s side.
Tamworth are in 16th place in the National League ahead of today’s game, and they are still on the edge of the relegation scrap in England’s fifth tier, sitting just seven points above the drop zone.
Meanwhile, Postecoglou has turned around Spurs’ fortunes in recent weeks, having beaten Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in midweek.
And this tie will provide the Australian with a much-needed chance to rest some key players amidst an injury crisis in defence, with Spurs likely to field a youthful starting eleven as they make the trip to Staffordshire.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments