Tamworth goalkeeper Jas Singh revealed his partner gave birth to their son the night before his club’s FA Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The player revealed his baby son had not been given a name, but that he hoped he and his partner would be watching from their hospital bed.

Singh spoke of the importance of Sunday’s match for the National League side during an interview ITV.

He said: “It’s a historic day for everyone involved and hopefully the players can do it justice.”