Enzo Maresca has a message for Chelsea’s critics after final day success

Enzo Maresca told Chelsea’s critics to “F off” after his side secured Champions League qualification with a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Levi Colwill’s goal early in the second half decided what was effectively a Premier League top-five shoot-out at the City Ground, meaning the Blues will be back in the top tier of European football again after two seasons away.

They could complete a historic season in Maresca’s first year in charge if they can beat Real Betis in Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final, where they are aiming to become the first team to win all three UEFA competitions.

Despite their success, criticism has never been far away for Maresca, who has worked with the youngest team in Premier League history, and many people expected them to slip up against Forest.

Maresca was happy to shove the success down his critics’ throats.

“I didn’t have any doubt, to be honest, about the players, I said that the doubt was from outside,” he said.

“All the ones that (think) they are the answer, or all the ones that they are the truth, they were saying that we are too young, we are not good enough.

“They were waiting for Villa to drop points in case we wanted to achieve the Champions League. They were saying that we were not able to win on this pitch because we are too young, because we are not experienced.

“Unfortunately for them, they’ll be all wrong, the ones that (think) they are the truth and they have the answer for everything.

“In English we say ‘F Off’ to all of them. The players, they deserve that, I have said before, they have been fantastic.

“City lost here. Arsenal drew here. Liverpool drew here. Chelsea won. It’s not easy. The players, they show how good they are.

“We are in business where the people judge us because of the results, and today, in case we were not able to win the game, probably all of you judge this season a disaster, but was not a disaster.”

Forest had to win and hope other results went their way to get into the Champions League in just their third season back in the Premier League.

Despite Newcastle and Aston Villa losing, they could not look after their own business and will play in the third-tier Europa Conference League next season.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were able to win only one of their last five games, but their season will be seen as a success once the disappointment subsides.

The Portuguese said: “It is too early to make a big reflection of all these things.

“When you look back at all of the season, I think it’s a good season. We have been able to improve many things in our team and we have a good platform.

“We should be proud of the way we have a group of people who want to help each other to improve, including through bad times like today. We stick together.

“We are disappointed. But in a couple of hours you will look back and realise it’s been good.

“They gave it their all. That’s why I say we should be proud. Now we have to rest, and deservedly so.”