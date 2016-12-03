Ivan Toney and Trevoh Chalobah land England calls for Andorra and Senegal games

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ivan Toney has earned a recall to the England squad for forthcoming games against Andorra and Senegal, with Trevoh Chalobah handed a maiden call-up.

Toney has not represented his country since Euro 2024 following his move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli last summer.

But boss Thomas Tuchel has handed him a lifeline after he scored 29 goals in 43 games for the Saudi Pro League champions.

The former Brentford striker is in the 26-man group for the World Cup qualifier against Andorra on June 7, followed by a friendly against Senegal at the City Ground three days later.

Tuchel said: “Ivan deserves to be with us, I think, and I’m convinced because he scored over 20 goals this season.

“He won a major title with the Asian Champions League, in goals and assists made a huge contribution.

“I told you last time I would try to put a visit in my schedule and visit him in Saudi, which I didn’t make.

“So I thought, why not bring him over and let him travel to us? It’s a good occasion now to also test new players, see new players, meet Ivan first and see him in the environment.”

Chelsea defender Chalobah is also part of the squad after receiving his first call-up following a successful season for his club.

The 25-year-old, born in Sierra Leone but who has represented England all the way from under-16 level, has played 32 times this season for the Blues as they chase Champions League qualification and Conference League glory.

Tuchel added: “He deserves it, as easy as that. I think he played a fantastic second half of the season with Chelsea.

“He is very, very consistent on a very high level.”

There is no place for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, who recently opened up about his mental health.

Foden has struggled for form this season after an amazing campaign last year and revealed his mental state has suffered.

He vowed to get his head “mentally right” for next season and will not be involved in this camp, having carried an ankle issue.

It is an otherwise strong squad selected by Tuchel for his second camp in the job.

Jude Bellingham is included, despite reports in Spain that he is set for surgery on a troublesome shoulder problem after the Club World Cup later in the summer.

Tuchel opted to name all the players who are expected to be involved in the Club World Cup, with the likes of Harry Kane and Chelsea trio Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill and Reece James all included.

The German said: “I could see the reasons for the players who go to the Club World Cup to maybe leave a bit earlier. We had a good discussion over if we nominate the squad without Club World Cup players.

“The discussion was very open in all directions, but very quickly we understood that it’s also important for us. It’s one of five camps. It’s only one year to go until the World Cup.

“So why send players away? We want to cherish and worship every day that we have together, and what signal will be sent to the group to send players away?”

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins earns a recall after injury ruled him out of the March games, where England got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a winning start with victories over Albania and Latvia.

But Watkins’ Villa team-mate Marcus Rashford is not involved after he failed to overcome a hamstring problem in time.

Rashford has not played since the end of April with the problem but has been back in training for Villa.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka are back in the picture after missing the last games due to injury, with Noni Madueke also earning a first call of Tuchel’s reign.

Marc Guehi missed out due to concussion protocols while there was no place again for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, whose international career could now be in jeopardy after also being left out in March.

Dominic Solanke and Jarrod Bowen were other notable omissions.