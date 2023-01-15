Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today from North London derby
Mikel Arteta’s Gunners will move eight points clear at top of table with victory
Arsenal have the opportunity to prove their Premier League title credentials when they travel to Tottenham this afternoon. The Gunners can capitalise on Manchester City’s defeat to Manchester United yesterday and move eight points clear at the top of the table if they are victorious in the North London derby.
Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten in 11 league games, a run that includes wins over Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham. They defeated Spurs 3-1 in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium back in October and will believe they can overcome Antonio Conte’s side once again. However, the Gunners were held to a goalless draw against Newcastle last time out and Spurs may use similar defensive tactics to keep them quiet today.
Tottenham also have a big stake in this game. Victory for them could send Spurs above Newcastle and into the top four depending how the Magpies’ earlier match against Fulham goes. If the North East outfit lose and Tottenham win then Conte’s side will end the weekend in fourth place. But, regardless of the Newcastle result, three points will keep Spurs in the race for the Champions League spots and would keep the title within reach of both Manchester clubs.
Follow all the action from the North London derby as Tottenham host Arsenal:
Mudryk signs for Chelsea over Arsenal
Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea after agreeing personal terms with the club.
The 22-year-old Ukrainian international was Arsenal’s number one choice of striker this Januray but they’ve been beaten to his signature byt their London rivals.
Mudryk signed an eight-and-a-half year contract with the Blues to seal his move to Stamford Bridge.
“I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,” he said after completing his move. “This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career.
“I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.”
Chelsea doubled Arsenal’s offer to beat rivals in race to sign Shakhtar star
Chelsea successfully hijacked Mykhailo Mudryk‘s transfer by offering him over double the wages that Arsenal did and a guaranteed €70m, with the €30m add-ons based primarily on team performance.
The 21-year-old had seemed set for north London as late as Thursday but it was always Chelsea’s intention to go in big for the player, and they followed that through with offers that were simply too good to turn down.
The Independent has been told that Mudryk will be on over £100,000 a week, with Arsenal having initially gone up to £50,000 a week.
Shakhtar Donetsk were, meanwhile, intent on as high a fee as possible due to the aggravation that they had lost out on a lot of potential sales due to Fifa’s ruling that foreign players could leave Ukraine for free after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country.
The Ukrainian will become the Blues’ fifth addition of this transfer window after Fofana, Badiashile, Santos and Joao Felix all arrived earlier
Chelsea agree €100m deal to hijack Arsenal bid for Mykhailo Mudryk
Chelsea have agreed a €100m deal with Shakhtar Donetsk for the winger Mykhailo Mudryk, in a dramatic hijacking of Arsenal’s bid.
The 22-year-old’s first preference had been Mikel Arteta’s side but he has been persuaded by Chelsea’s swiftness and is set to travel from the Ukrainian club’s Turkish base to undergo a medical this weekend.
The Independent first reported that Chelsea were willing to blow Arsenal “out of the water” in the first week of January, and have now followed that up with new Director of Global Talent Paul Winstanley travelling to meet Shakhtar and making it clear they would improve any bid.
A straight up fee of €70m has been agreed, with a further €30m in add-ons.
Chelsea are set to sign 22-year-old winger after agreeing terms with Shakhtar Donetsk, and it would take another dramatic twist for the player to now join Arsenal
Mikel Arteta racking his brains ‘trying to understand’ Arsenal’s lack of away derby wins
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits he has been trying to work out why there are so few away wins in the recent history of the north London derby.
The Premier League leaders head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon in search of their first victory at the new home of their neighbours.
It is a similar story for Spurs, who have not left the Emirates Stadium victorious in a league meeting since 2010. The last six meetings between the rivals have been won by the home side, including Arsenal’s 3-1 victory on October 1.
Arteta’s side make the short trip to N17 having lost just once in the league this season and the Spaniard revealed he has been looking into ways to keep that record intact at Spurs.
Tottenham vs Arsenal prediction
Arsenal crumbled in this fixture last season but a remarkable change has occurred since and this will prove the mettle of Mikel Arteta’s side.
Harry Kane, who relishes this fixture like no other, may just drag Spurs over the line and inject fresh hope for manager Antonio Conte.
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal.
Tottenham vs Arsenal predicted line-ups
Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah
What is the early team news?
Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski is back in training and should have recovered from a muscular problem to displace Bryan Gil in the starting line-up.
Rodrigo Bentancur is a doubt, while Richarlison and Lucas Moura look set to miss out here whilst Yves Bissouma is trending in the right direction after an ankle problem sustained against Portsmouth in the FA Cup.
For Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Reiss Nelson (thigh) remain out, but Emile Smith Rowe is fit again after recovering from a groin problem to feature against Oxford.
Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard should return after resting for the FA Cup third round. There was a scare for Bukayo Saka after limping off last time out, but Mikel Arteta insists he is “fine”.
How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal
The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 15th January at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm GMT. Sky customers can also stream the match live on the Sky Go app and website.
Tottenham vs Arsenal
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s North London derby. Tottenham and Arsenal go head to head in a match that will have ramifications on the title and top four races.
If they are victorious today Arsenal will move eight points clear of Manchester City and will be in pole position to win the title albeit with half of the season still to play. For Tottenham, three points could be enough to move them into the top four but they are dependent on Newcastle losing to Fulham in order for that to happen.
Despite the game being played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Arsenal will be the slight favourites to win. They won the reverse fixture 3-1 back in October with goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka.
However, Harry Kane is the leading goalscorer in North London derbies and is in a fantastic run of form. The England captain scored twice in Spurs’ 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace before netting the only goal in the FA Cup third round victory over Portsmouth last time out.
Who will triumph this afternoon? We’ll have all the updates, build-up and team news so stick with us throughout the day.
