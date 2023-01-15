✕ Close I love the North London Derby - Arteta

Arsenal have the opportunity to prove their Premier League title credentials when they travel to Tottenham this afternoon. The Gunners can capitalise on Manchester City’s defeat to Manchester United yesterday and move eight points clear at the top of the table if they are victorious in the North London derby.

Mikel Arteta’s side are unbeaten in 11 league games, a run that includes wins over Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham. They defeated Spurs 3-1 in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium back in October and will believe they can overcome Antonio Conte’s side once again. However, the Gunners were held to a goalless draw against Newcastle last time out and Spurs may use similar defensive tactics to keep them quiet today.

Tottenham also have a big stake in this game. Victory for them could send Spurs above Newcastle and into the top four depending how the Magpies’ earlier match against Fulham goes. If the North East outfit lose and Tottenham win then Conte’s side will end the weekend in fourth place. But, regardless of the Newcastle result, three points will keep Spurs in the race for the Champions League spots and would keep the title within reach of both Manchester clubs.

Follow all the action from the North London derby as Tottenham host Arsenal: