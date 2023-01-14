Arsenal have a “great opportunity” to win the Premier League this season, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has admitted ahead of Sunday's (15 January) north London derby.

Spurs host the Gunners tomorrow, and will be eager to boost their top-four hopes.

Mikel Arteta’s football club will aim to keep their healthy advantage after dropping points in an 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

"I think they are doing very well. Now they have to show they can stay there until the end of the season because I’m sure Manchester City doesn’t agree," Conte said.

