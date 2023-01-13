Tottenham vs Arsenal predicted lineups and team news for Premier League match
Harry Kane leads Tottenham as Arsenal make the short trip to their north London neighbours in the derby.
Spurs’ talisman needs two goals to become the club’s all-time top scorer over Jimmy Greaves, who has the record with 266 goals. It would also take him into the Premier League’s 200 club.
“I have a good passion for football. I like to stay very close to my players to share the emotions with them. I’m enjoying my time being the coach of such an important club in England, with the environment, with the players and with the fans,” Conte said ahead of the derby, before reflecting on his time at the club.
“To get a place in the Champions League last season, that was a big, big achievement for us,” he said. “The other aspect that I like a lot, we are building a solid foundation for the present and for the future. I’m really proud of the work that we are doing.”
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.
When is Tottenham vs Arsenal?
The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 15 January at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
Is Tottenham vs Arsenal on TV and is there a live stream?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm GMT. Sky customers can also stream the match live on the Sky Go app and website.
Team news
Dejan Kulusevski is back in training and should have recovered from a muscular problem to displace Bryan Gil in the starting line-up.
Rodrigo Bentancur is a doubt, while Richarlison and Lucas Moura look set to miss out here.
Yves Bissouma is trending in the right direction after an ankle problem sustained against Portsmouth in the FA Cup.
Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Reiss Nelson (thigh) remain out, but Emile Smith Rowe is fit again after recovering from a groin problem to feature against Oxford.
Aaron Ramsdale, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard should return after resting for the FA Cup third round. There was a scare for Bukayo Saka after limping off last time out, but Arteta insists he is “fine”.
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah
Odds
Tottenham: 2/1
Draw: 5/2
Arsenal: 21/10
Prediction
Arsenal crumbled in this fixture last season, but a remarkable change has occurred since, and this will prove the mettle of Arteta’s side. Harry Kane, who relishes this fixture like no other, may just drag Spurs over the line and inject fresh hope for Conte. Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal.
