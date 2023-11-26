Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham host Aston Villa in the Premier League as both sides look to strengthen their top-four hopes.

Spurs were tipped as title challengers earlier this year after making their best start to a season since 1960 but Ange Postecoglou’s side now sit just one point above fifth-placed Villa after back-to-back defeats.

Tottenham have been hit by an injury crisis since their unbeaten start was ended by Chelsea and Postecoglou’s side then conceded two late goals in the 2-1 defeat at Wolves before the international break.

Villa have enjoyed an excellent start to the season under Unai Emery and have won eight out of their opening 12 games this campaign - as many as Tottenham.

Villa have enjoyed an excellent start to the season under Unai Emery and have won eight out of their opening 12 games this campaign - as many as Tottenham.

Emery's have picked up the majority of their points at home, however, and have just two Premier League wins on their travels so far this season.

When is Tottenham vs Aston Villa?

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 26 November at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Tottenham remain without several key players, with James Maddison and Micky van de Ven out until the New Year. To add to that, Yves Bissouma is suspended and Pape Matar Sarr is a doubt after picking up a knock on international duty. Destiny Udogie is fit, however, while Rodrigo Bentancur could make his first Tottenham start in nine months. Cristian Romero remains suspended.

Aston Villa could welcome back Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno while all of Emi Martinez, Matty Cash, John McGinn, Leon Bailey and Nicolo Zaniolo are expected to be fit after overcoming minor injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Son, Johnson

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Luiz; McGinn, Tielemans; Diaby, Watkins

Odds

Tottenham 6/4

Draw 17/6

Aston Villa 13/8

Prediction

Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa