Is Tottenham vs Bayern Munich on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch pre-season friendly today

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Germany to face Bayern Munich in their final friendly of pre-season today, as Thomas Frank puts his finishing touches on preparations for the 2025/26 season.

The Dane has enjoyed a mixed start to life at his new club, with the signing of Mohammed Kudus followed by controversy over Morgan Gibbs-White and then a lack of notable activity in the market.

However, his results in pre-season have produced positive performances, and today is the last match before the season ‘begins’ with the Uefa Super Cup match against PSG in Udine next week.

While the Super Cup remains a friendly of sorts, it still marks a chance for another trophy and the perfect start for Frank, with the Dane looking to hit the ground running in the Premier League too come 16 August.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Tottenham vs Bayern Munich?

The match will take place on Thursday, 7 August at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with kick-off set for 5.30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown on TV in the UK, but it will be shown live on SPURSPLAY, Tottenham’s in-house website and app. However, users must purchase an annual subscription to the channel for £45.

Team news

This will be Spurs’ first match in around a decade without Heung Min Son, with the former captain close to completing a move to MLS side LAFC.

New signing Joao Palhinha has completed his move to Spurs, but this match may come too soon for the Portuguese, who only joined on Sunday.

James Maddison is the primary injury concern for Spurs, with the England midfielder suffering what could be a season-ending injury during the tour of Asia.

Dominic Solanke could return to the starting line-up after sitting out the match against Newcastle, while Lucas Bergvall, Mohamed Kudus, Mathys Tel and Pape Matar Sarr are all likely to retain their places

Tottenham’s preseason fixtures and results

All kick-off times BST

July 19: Reading 0-2 Tottenham - Madejski Stadium, Reading

July 26: Luton 0-0 Tottenham - Kenilworth Road, Luton

July 31: Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham - Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong

August 3: Tottenham 1-1 Newcastle - Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul

August 7: Bayern Munich - Allianz Arena, Munich, 5:30pm