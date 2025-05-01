Tottenham '100% behind' Postecoglou, insists Maddison

Tottenham host Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals as Spurs look to take a step closer to ending their 17-year trophy drought.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have endured a miserable season in the Premier League but have kept their campaign alive by reaching the final four in Europe, with Spurs showing character to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt away from home in the quarter-finals.

They will face a unique opponent in the semi-finals. Bodo/Glimt are looking to become the first Norwegian side to reach a European final, eight years after they were playing in the second division in Norway.

Bodo/Glimt will be huge underdogs be knocked out Italian side Lazio in the quarter-finals and will hope to stay in the tie ahead of next week’s return leg in the small town of Bodo, which is inside the Arctic Circle.

