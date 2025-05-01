Tottenham v Bodo/Glimt LIVE: Spurs target Europa League final against Norwegian underdogs
Spurs are dreaming of a first trophy since 2008 and will host the semi-final first leg
Tottenham host Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals as Spurs look to take a step closer to ending their 17-year trophy drought.
Ange Postecoglou’s side have endured a miserable season in the Premier League but have kept their campaign alive by reaching the final four in Europe, with Spurs showing character to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt away from home in the quarter-finals.
They will face a unique opponent in the semi-finals. Bodo/Glimt are looking to become the first Norwegian side to reach a European final, eight years after they were playing in the second division in Norway.
Bodo/Glimt will be huge underdogs be knocked out Italian side Lazio in the quarter-finals and will hope to stay in the tie ahead of next week’s return leg in the small town of Bodo, which is inside the Arctic Circle.
Follow updates from Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-final below
Son Heung Min to miss Europa League semi-final first leg
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min missed training ahead of Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg against Bodo/Glimt.
Son has not featured for Spurs since a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt on April 10 due to a foot injury, but head coach Ange Postecoglou expressed hope last week that the South Korea forward could return for the visit of Bodo.
The absence of Son from training the day before the last-four first leg makes the 32-year-old a serious doubt to play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he could even struggle to make the return encounter in Norway next week.
Son has scored 11 goals in 43 appearances this season, but none from open play since January 23 – a run of 15 club matches.
What is the team news?
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min remains out with a foot injury and he will play no part in the first leg. A much-changed Spurs side lost 5-1 at Anfield and Postecoglou is likely to revert to a stronger team, with Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Dejan Kulusevski to be recalled.
Bodo/Glimt will be without captain Patrick Berg, who is suspended alongside Hakon Evjen and Andreas Helmersen. Centre-back Odin Bjortuft could miss out due to injury.
When is Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt?
The Europa League semi-final first leg will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday 1 May. Kick-off is at 8pm BST.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage getting underway from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the match live on Discovery+.
Good evening
Tottenham Hotspur continue their quest for a first major trophy in 17 years as they host underdogs Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-final first leg.
Ange Postecoglou’s side lost for the 19th time in the Premier League this season with a 5-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday but the club is focused on Europe.
And success in the Europa League would make up for a hugely disappointing campaign, with Spurs showing steel to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals.
Bodo/Glimt are the surprise package, with the Norwegian champions defying expectations to knock out Lazio in the quarter-finals.
It could be very difficult for Tottenham next week as Postecoglou’s side face a trip to the Arctic Circle, so seizing home advantage will be vital.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments