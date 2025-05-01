Is Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Europa League semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham continue their quest for a first major trophy in 17 years as they host underdogs Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League semi-final first leg.

Ange Postecoglou’s side lost for the 19th time in the Premier League this season with a 5-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday but the club is focused on Europe.

And success in the Europa League would make up for a hugely disappointing campaign, with Spurs showing steel to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals.

Bodo/Glimt are the surprise package, with the Norwegian champions defying expectations to knock out Lazio in the quarter-finals.

It could be very difficult for Tottenham next week as Postecoglou’s side face a trip to the Arctic Circle, so seizing home advantage will be vital.

When is Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt?

The Europa League semi-final first leg will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday 1 May. Kick-off is at 8pm BST.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage getting underway from 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the match live on Discovery+.

What is the team news?

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min remains out with a foot injury and he will play no part in the first leg. A much-changed Spurs side lost 5-1 at Anfield and Postecoglou is likely to revert to a stronger team, with Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Dejan Kulusevski to be recalled.

Bodo/Glimt will be without captain Patrick Berg, who is suspended alongside Hakon Evjen and Andreas Helmersen. Centre-back Odin Bjortuft could miss out due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Romeo, Udogie; Bentancur, Maddison, Bergvall ; Kulusevski, Solanke, Tel

Bodo/Glimt XI: Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Gundersen, Bjork; Fet, Auklend, Saltnes; Blomberg, Hauge, Hogh