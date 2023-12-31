Jump to content

Liveupdated1704030913

Tottenham vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Son Heung-min starts for Spurs

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 31 December 2023 13:55
Comments
(EPA)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

On New Year’s Eve, Tottenham Hotspur will hope to return to form and winning ways but face a tough final assignment of the year as they host the in-form AFC Bournemouth. The Cherries are flying under Andoni Iraola, whereas Spurs have only won ten league points since the end of October, with Ange Postecoglou’s team really struggling for consistency amid injury absences and the relentless winter schedule. Victory for Spurs today moves them to within a point of Man City, but Bournemouth can go level with Chelsea and Wolves in midtable if they pick up the points themselves.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below and see the latest Spurs vs Bournemouth odds and tips here.

1704030666

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

Ange Postecoglou receives a boost as Bentancur returns from injury ahead of schedule to take his place in Tottenham's starting XI. The other change from the defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion sees Lo Celso return to the side with Skipp dropping to the bench, while Dejan Kulusevski misses out through suspension.

31 December 2023 13:51
1704030113

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

SUBS: Mark Travers, Max Aarons, Chris Mepham, Alex Scott, David Brooks, Philip Billing, Joe Rothwell, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo.

31 December 2023 13:41
1704030058

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Dango Ouattara; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Luis Sinisterra, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

31 December 2023 13:40
1704029944

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

SUBS: Fraser Forster, Alfie Dorrington, Eric Dier, Ashley Phillips, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Jamie Donley, Bryan Gil, Alejo Veliz.

31 December 2023 13:39
1704029850

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Emerson, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie; Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur; Brennan Johnson, Giovani Lo Celso, Son Heung-Min; Richarlison.

31 December 2023 13:37
1704029325

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

Fifth-place Spurs are looking to close the gap on the top four with victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As for Bournemouth, who occupy 12th, they can move level on points with 10th-place Chelsea by taking the spoils here.

31 December 2023 13:28
1704029035

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League showdown between Tottenham and Bournemouth.

31 December 2023 13:23
1704028267

Tottenham vs Bournemouth confirmed teams

Lineups:

Spurs XI: Vicario, Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Sarr, Lo Celso, Johnson, Richarlison, Son

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, O. Dango, Cook, Christie, Kluivery, Sinisterra, Solanke, Tavernier

Karl Matchett31 December 2023 13:11
1704027626

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

31 December 2023 13:00
1704027610

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

31 December 2023 13:00

