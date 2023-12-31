Tottenham vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Son Heung-min starts for Spurs
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
On New Year’s Eve, Tottenham Hotspur will hope to return to form and winning ways but face a tough final assignment of the year as they host the in-form AFC Bournemouth. The Cherries are flying under Andoni Iraola, whereas Spurs have only won ten league points since the end of October, with Ange Postecoglou’s team really struggling for consistency amid injury absences and the relentless winter schedule. Victory for Spurs today moves them to within a point of Man City, but Bournemouth can go level with Chelsea and Wolves in midtable if they pick up the points themselves.
Ange Postecoglou receives a boost as Bentancur returns from injury ahead of schedule to take his place in Tottenham's starting XI. The other change from the defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion sees Lo Celso return to the side with Skipp dropping to the bench, while Dejan Kulusevski misses out through suspension.
SUBS: Mark Travers, Max Aarons, Chris Mepham, Alex Scott, David Brooks, Philip Billing, Joe Rothwell, Kieffer Moore, Antoine Semenyo.
BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Neto; Adam Smith, Illia Zabarnyi, Marcos Senesi, Dango Ouattara; Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie; Luis Sinisterra, Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.
SUBS: Fraser Forster, Alfie Dorrington, Eric Dier, Ashley Phillips, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Jamie Donley, Bryan Gil, Alejo Veliz.
TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Emerson, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie; Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur; Brennan Johnson, Giovani Lo Celso, Son Heung-Min; Richarlison.
Fifth-place Spurs are looking to close the gap on the top four with victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. As for Bournemouth, who occupy 12th, they can move level on points with 10th-place Chelsea by taking the spoils here.
Hello everyone and welcome to live text coverage of the Premier League showdown between Tottenham and Bournemouth.
Tottenham vs Bournemouth confirmed teams
Lineups:
Spurs XI: Vicario, Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Sarr, Lo Celso, Johnson, Richarlison, Son
Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, O. Dango, Cook, Christie, Kluivery, Sinisterra, Solanke, Tavernier
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
