Tottenham vs Bournemouth betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Tottenham aim to get back to winning ways against Bournemouth on New Year's Eve
Last Updated: 30th of December 2023
Simon Sinclair
Football Writer
Tottenham vs Bournemouth betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Tottenham vs Bournemouth tips: 

Tottenham’s recent revival was halted by Brighton and they will be looking for a response on New Year’s Eve against Bournemouth (2pm). 

Spurs had won three games on the bounce in the Premier League to move back into contention in the title race, only to suffer a 4-2 defeat against the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium. 

Ange Postecoglou’s side were cut open at the back and wasteful in front of goal as the hosts stormed into a 4-0 lead before late goals from Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies added a respectful look to the scoreline. 

Tottenham now face the challenge of one of the form teams in the Premier League in Bournemouth, who are unbeaten in seven and have won their last four in a row. 

Tottenham vs Bournemouth odds
Best Odds
December 31st | 2:00pm
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Tottenham Tottenham
55.37%
3/4
3/4
4/5
4/5
4/5
3/4
Draw
23.81%
16/5
31/10
16/5
16/5
16/5
16/5
Bournemouth Bournemouth
25.64%
11/4
17/6
14/5
11/4
11/4
14/5
Handicap : No odds available at this time
Over 3.5
51.02%
--
10/11
20/21
10/11
--
--
Under 3.5
52.36%
--
5/6
5/6
10/11
--
--
Asian Handicap : No odds available at this time
Tottenham -1 Tottenham -1
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Bournemouth +1 Bournemouth +1
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Tottenham Tottenham
4/5 Unibet
Draw
Bournemouth Bournemouth
Over 3.5
Tottenham -1 Tottenham -1
--
Bournemouth +1 Bournemouth +1
--
Andoni Iraola’s men have recovered from their slow start to the campaign and are now surging towards the top half of the Premier League standings. 

They brushed aside Fulham in their last outing and have now taken 19 points out of 21 in their last seven. 

Despite the Cherries’ impressive form, Tottenham are the favourites with football betting sites, although Bournemouth are not considered complete outsiders at 10/3 to win on the road.  

After looking at the best Premier League odds, here are our predictions for the game. 

Expect goals in north London 

All the progress that Spurs made over the last three games was shattered at the Amex Stadium. 

Jack Hinshelwood opened the scoring for the Seagulls, while Postecoglou’s side conceded two penalties that were dispatched by Joao Pedro sandwiched between a stunner from Pervis Estupinan.  

Tottenham’s high-risk, high-reward strategy has been their downfall at times this season, notably conceding four at home to Chelsea. 

Postecoglou knew that he was taking a risk with Davies and Emerson Royal operating at centre-back in the absence of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero and he ultimately paid the price, despite a late rally from his team.

Premier League Winner odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Man City
52.38%
5/6
10/11
17/21
5/6
10/11
5/6
Liverpool
27.03%
5/2
9/4
5/2
5/2
5/2
21/8
Arsenal
20.00%
7/2
4/1
33/10
10/3
4/1
7/2
Aston Villa
2.94%
28/1
20/1
28/1
28/1
33/1
28/1
Tottenham
1.96%
40/1
40/1
40/1
40/1
50/1
50/1
Teams Best Odds
Man City
Liverpool
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Tottenham
Spurs are an exciting team to watch, but their fans will be hopeful that their Jekyll and Hyde defence resolves itself for the visit of Bournemouth. 

The Cherries have been outstanding since beating Newcastle before the November international break. No team has taken more points than Bournemouth in that timespan, highlighting the excellent job Iraola has done. 

Bournemouth have won their last four away games, mustering 11 goals in the process, while they last failed to score in the Premier League on October 7. 

As a result, we’re backing over 3.5 goals in the showdown in north London at odds of 27/25 with Unibet

Tottenham vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals – 27/25 Unibet

Solanke or Son to hit the back of the net 

The match features two of the top marksmen in the Premier League this season. Dominic Solanke’s outstanding form has seen him surpass Son Heung-min in the goalscoring charts in the top flight.  

The Cherries forward has notched 12 league goals this term, including five in his last three. He has become a third favourite on betting sites to finish as the Premier League’s top goalscorer. 

Solanke is now starting to fulfil the promise that had him on both Chelsea and Liverpool’s books for a number of years. 

Spurs will have their work cut out in stopping the forward, who has the combination of pace, power and clinical finishing in the final third. 

Premier League Top Goalscorer
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Erling Braut Haaland
80.00%
--
2/9
1/4
--
--
--
Mohamed Salah
18.18%
--
4/1
9/2
--
--
--
Heung-Min Son
6.67%
--
14/1
14/1
--
--
--
Dominic Solanke
3.85%
--
8/1
25/1
--
--
--
Ollie Watkins
3.85%
--
16/1
25/1
--
--
--
Teams Best Odds
Erling Braut Haaland
The 26-year-old has been well supplied in Bournemouth’s seven-match unbeaten run, mustering 28 attempts at goal. Spurs are likely to have another makeshift backline, so there could be further openings for Solanke.  

Son will be a threat at the other end, although he did have an off night at the Amex. He has scored in every other game since finding the net against Manchester City and he could be due a goal.  

After looking at the odds, we’re backing Solanke to score any time with odds of 2/1 with bet365, offering better value than Son’s price of 6/5. 

Tottenham vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Dominic Solanke to score any time – 2/1 bet365

Look out for corners 

Bournemouth and Tottenham are level pegging for corners this season as both have totalled 103 at the half-way stage of the campaign. 

Games involving Spurs have averaged 11.84 corners, only contests including Manchester United have a higher average.  

Tottenham have accumulated more corners at home than on their travels. Only Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester City have won more corners than Bournemouth on the road this season.

Premier League Top Half Finish odds
Best Odds
BoyleSports
BetVictor
Unibet
Bet365
Betway
Spreadex
% Chance
Tottenham
99.01%
--
--
--
1/100
--
--
Aston Villa
98.52%
--
--
--
1/66
--
--
Newcastle
91.66%
--
--
1/20
1/20
--
1/12
Man Utd
90.91%
--
--
1/18
1/16
1/20
1/10
Brighton
83.33%
--
--
2/15
1/7
1/5
1/10
Teams Best Odds
Tottenham
As such, the stats suggests we could see a lot of corner action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

The corner line has been set at 10.5 by betting apps, but we’re going to be bolder and take the alternate line of 11.5. 

BetVictor's odds of 11/10 for over 11.5 corners is the wager we’re choosing with our final Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction. 

Tottenham vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Over 11.5 corners – 11/10 BetVictor

How to get Premier League free bets 

You can get free bets for wagering on Tottenham vs Bournemouth and other Premier League games by signing up for new betting sites online. 

Parimatch are offering their festive bundle for new customers worth £50 in bonuses for creating an account, depositing £10 and betting £10 on football.

Once your bet settles, you’ll receive £40 in free bets to wager on horse racing, football and the NBA along with a £10 UK casino bonus. 

Before you sign up for Parimatch, read all the terms and conditions of its welcome bonus. With all bets on the Premier League and more, please gamble responsibly.

Simon Sinclair for independent.co.uk
Simon Sinclair

Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.