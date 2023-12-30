Tottenham vs Bournemouth betting tips: Premier League predictions, odds and free bets

Andoni Iraola’s men have recovered from their slow start to the campaign and are now surging towards the top half of the Premier League standings. They brushed aside Fulham in their last outing and have now taken 19 points out of 21 in their last seven. Despite the Cherries’ impressive form, Tottenham are the favourites with , although Bournemouth are not considered complete outsiders at 10/3 to win on the road. After looking at the best , here are our predictions for the game.

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Expect goals in north London All the progress that Spurs made over the last three games was shattered at the Amex Stadium. Jack Hinshelwood opened the scoring for the Seagulls, while Postecoglou’s side conceded two penalties that were dispatched by Joao Pedro sandwiched between a stunner from Pervis Estupinan. Tottenham’s high-risk, high-reward strategy has been their downfall at times this season, notably conceding four at home to Chelsea. Postecoglou knew that he was taking a risk with Davies and Emerson Royal operating at centre-back in the absence of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero and he ultimately paid the price, despite a late rally from his team.

Spurs are an exciting team to watch, but their fans will be hopeful that their Jekyll and Hyde defence resolves itself for the visit of Bournemouth. The Cherries have been outstanding since beating Newcastle before the November international break. No team has taken more points than Bournemouth in that timespan, highlighting the excellent job Iraola has done. Bournemouth have won their last four away games, mustering 11 goals in the process, while they last failed to score in the Premier League on October 7. As a result, we’re backing over 3.5 goals in the showdown in north London at odds of 27/25 with . Tottenham vs Bournemouth Tip 1: Over 3.5 goals – 27/25 Unibet

Solanke or Son to hit the back of the net The match features two of the top marksmen in the Premier League this season. Dominic Solanke’s outstanding form has seen him surpass Son Heung-min in the goalscoring charts in the top flight. The Cherries forward has notched 12 league goals this term, including five in his last three. He has become a third favourite on to finish as the Premier League’s top goalscorer. Solanke is now starting to fulfil the promise that had him on both Chelsea and Liverpool’s books for a number of years. Spurs will have their work cut out in stopping the forward, who has the combination of pace, power and clinical finishing in the final third.

The 26-year-old has been well supplied in Bournemouth’s seven-match unbeaten run, mustering 28 attempts at goal. Spurs are likely to have another makeshift backline, so there could be further openings for Solanke. Son will be a threat at the other end, although he did have an off night at the Amex. He has scored in every other game since finding the net against Manchester City and he could be due a goal. After looking at the odds, we’re backing Solanke to score any time with odds of 2/1 with , offering better value than Son’s price of 6/5. Tottenham vs Bournemouth Tip 2: Dominic Solanke to score any time – 2/1 bet365

Established 2001 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Bonus Code: INDY2023

VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Look out for corners Bournemouth and Tottenham are level pegging for corners this season as both have totalled 103 at the half-way stage of the campaign. Games involving Spurs have averaged 11.84 corners, only contests including Manchester United have a higher average. Tottenham have accumulated more corners at home than on their travels. Only Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester City have won more corners than Bournemouth on the road this season.

As such, the stats suggests we could see a lot of corner action at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The corner line has been set at 10.5 by , but we’re going to be bolder and take the alternate line of 11.5. odds of 11/10 for over 11.5 corners is the wager we’re choosing with our final Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction. Tottenham vs Bournemouth Tip 3: Over 11.5 corners – 11/10 BetVictor

Established 1946 Get £40 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins When you bet £10 VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet min £10 on any Sports market at min odds of evens (2.00). No cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected markets and 50 Extra Spins on Fishin' Christmas Pots of Gold. Free Bets and Extra Spins expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

How to get Premier League free bets You can get for wagering on Tottenham vs Bournemouth and other Premier League games by signing up for online. Parimatch are offering their festive bundle for new customers worth £50 in bonuses for creating an account, depositing £10 and betting £10 on football.

Established 1994 Festive Season Bundle Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses! VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in and bet £10 on football (odds 2.00+) within 7 days. No cash-out. Get 4x£10 Free Bets for set markets and a £10 Slot Bonus for Sugar Rush Xmas, 30x wagering, to withdraw max £250. Rewards expire in 10 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 13/12/2023 until 23:59 UK time on 02/01/2024. Card payments only. T&Cs apply. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | Please gamble responsibly