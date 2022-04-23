Tottenham Hotspur will be reunited with Christian Eriksen tonight when they face Brentford in the Premier League.

Eriksen left Spurs in January 2020 after spending seven seasons at the club, making over 300 appearances and winning the club’s player of the year award on two occasions.

The 30-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest when playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer but has since made a remarkable return to the pitch with Brentford. His form has helped guide the Bees to Premier League safety, with the Bees winning their last five matches in which Eriksen has started.

His old club Tottenham are desperate for a win to boost their top-four hopes under Antonio Conte, as their battle with rivals Arsenal for Champions League qualification goes down to the wire.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Brentford vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 23 April at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

What is the team news?

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock has been ruled out after injuring his hamstring at Watford last weekend. Sergi Canos is also out but Frank Oyenka could return.

Tottenham have no new injury concerns but remain without Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga. Antonio Conte could name an unchanged team from last time out.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Son, Kane, Kulusevski

Odds

Brentford: 3/1

Draw: 5/2

Tottenham: 10/11

Prediction

Brentford have made life difficult for most of the top teams this season - even if they only have the opening win against Arsenal and draw against Liverpool to show for it - and their recent form is impressive. Thomas Frank’s side are approaching ‘on the beach’ territory, however, and a Tottenham side in need of a response and with much more to play for should have the advantage. Brentford 1-3 Tottenham