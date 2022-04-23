Brentford vs Tottenham predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
Tottenham Hotspur will be reunited with Christian Eriksen tonight when they face Brentford in the Premier League.
Eriksen left Spurs in January 2020 after spending seven seasons at the club, making over 300 appearances and winning the club’s player of the year award on two occasions.
The 30-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest when playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer but has since made a remarkable return to the pitch with Brentford. His form has helped guide the Bees to Premier League safety, with the Bees winning their last five matches in which Eriksen has started.
His old club Tottenham are desperate for a win to boost their top-four hopes under Antonio Conte, as their battle with rivals Arsenal for Champions League qualification goes down to the wire.
Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.
When is Brentford vs Tottenham?
The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 23 April at the Brentford Community Stadium.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.
What is the team news?
Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock has been ruled out after injuring his hamstring at Watford last weekend. Sergi Canos is also out but Frank Oyenka could return.
Tottenham have no new injury concerns but remain without Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga. Antonio Conte could name an unchanged team from last time out.
Predicted line-ups
Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa
Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Son, Kane, Kulusevski
Odds
Brentford: 3/1
Draw: 5/2
Tottenham: 10/11
Prediction
Brentford have made life difficult for most of the top teams this season - even if they only have the opening win against Arsenal and draw against Liverpool to show for it - and their recent form is impressive. Thomas Frank’s side are approaching ‘on the beach’ territory, however, and a Tottenham side in need of a response and with much more to play for should have the advantage. Brentford 1-3 Tottenham
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies