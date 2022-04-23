Tottenham Hotspur will look to get their Premier League top four bid back on track when they visit Brentford FC this evening, as Christian Eriksen comes up against his former side for the first time.

Spurs were shocked at home to Brighton last time out as Leandro Trossard’s last-gasp goal saw Antonio Conte’s side winning run come to an end with a 1-0 defeat.

Rivals Arsenal were unable to capitalise as they then lost to Southampton, but the Gunners beat Chelsea on Wednesday as the top-four race took a further turn.

Tottenham defeated Brentford 2-0 in December but Thomas Frank’s side are in form and have won their last five matches in which Eriksen has started to safely pull away from the relegation zone.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Brentford vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 23 April at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

What is the team news?

Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock has been ruled out after injuring his hamstring at Watford last weekend. Sergi Canos is also out but Frank Oyenka could return.

Tottenham have no new injury concerns but remain without Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga. Antonio Conte could name an unchanged team from last time out.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Son, Kane, Kulusevski

Odds

Brentford: 3/1

Draw: 5/2

Tottenham: 10/11

Prediction

Brentford have made life difficult for most of the top teams this season - even if they only have the opening win against Arsenal and draw against Liverpool to show for it - and their recent form is impressive. Thomas Frank’s side are approaching ‘on the beach’ territory, however, and a Tottenham side in need of a response and with much more to play for should have the advantage. Brentford 1-3 Tottenham