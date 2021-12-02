The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Tottenham vs Brentford live stream information and how to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s match
Tottenham welcome Brentford to north London in the Premier League this evening.
Spurs’ fixture against Burnley was postponed at late notice last weekend after heavy snow left the pitch in an unplayable condition.
That might have been a source of respite for Antonio Conte, though, who was left bitterly frustrated after a dreadful defeat against NS Mura in the Europa Conference League a few days earlier.
Meanwhile, Brentford ended their winless run against Everton on Sunday and can leapfrog Spurs in the table with a victory tonight.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time is kick-off?
The match will get underway on Thursday 2 December at 7.30pm.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime and will be available on TV as well as mobiles and tablets.
If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.
What is the team news?
Cristian Romero, Giovani Lo Celso and Dane Scarlett all remain sidelined for Spurs.
Brentford have a host of injury issues. Joshua Dasilva, David Raya, Kristoffer Ajer and Julian Jeanvier are ruled out, and there are doubts over the fitness of Rico Henry, Christian Norgaard, Sergio Canos and Mathias Jorgensen.
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son
Brentford: Fernandez; Goode, Pinnock, Jansson; Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Janelt, Henry; Toney, Wissa
Odds
Tottenham - 8/10
Draw - 29/10
Brentford - 9/2
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies