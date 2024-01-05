Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tottenham kick off their FA Cup campaign at home to Burnley in an all-Premier League third-round clash this evening.

Spurs have not won a trophy since 2008 and manager Ange Postecoglou’s first attempt at ending that drought suffered an early blow when his side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Fulham in just the second round earlier this season.

Postecoglou’s side are in the hunt for a top four finish this season and could be well placed for a FA Cup run given they do not have European commitments this season, however an injury-hit squad has been stretched even further by a number of players departing for international duty, including captain Son Heung-min.

Burnley are in the midst of a relegation battle under Vincent Kompany but reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last season during their Championship-winning campaign, only to lose to eventual winners Manchester City.

Here’s everything you need to know and the latest betting tips and predictions can be found here:

When is Tottenham vs Burnley?

The FA Cup third-round tie will kick off at 8pm GMT on Friday 5 January at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Is it on TV?

It will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting from 7:30pm. It will also be available to stream live on ITV X.

What is the team news?

Tottenham will be without captain Son Heung-min. The club’s top-scorer is now at the Asia Cup with South Korea, while Spurs have also lost Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma to the Africa Cup of Nations. James Maddison and Cristian Romero remain sidelined with injuries, but there is better news regarding Micky van de Ven, who has returned to full training and could be involved.

Luca Koleosho remains a big injury absence for Burnley while Sander Berge is now suspended after the midfielder was sent off in the 3-2 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham CI: Forster; Emerson, Dier, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Gil

Burnley XI: Trafford; Roberts, O’Shea, Delcroix, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Ramsey, Brownhill, Redmond; Amdouni, Rodriguez