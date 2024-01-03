Tottenham vs Burnley predictions: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bets

Tottenham vs Burnley predictions
- Tottenham to win & both teams to score – 19/10 with William Hill
- Tottenham to win 3-1 – 11/1 with bet365
- Giovani Lo Celso to score or assist any time – 5/4 with bet365
Tottenham’s best hope of ending their 16-year trophy drought this season comes in the form of the FA Cup and they start out on the road to Wembley at home to fellow Premier League side Burnley on Friday (8pm, ITV1).
Football betting sites have priced Spurs 14/1 to lift the FA Cup for a ninth time and their recent record in the competition is relatively poor, failing to progress beyond round five since reaching the semi-final in the 2017/18 campaign.
However, they are odds-on with online bookmakers to make it past the third round at the expense of a Burnley side that's 125/1 to win the cup and may view this competition as a distraction.
The Clarets are battling for their lives at the bottom of the Premier League table and have shown signs of putting up a good fight against relegation during their festive fixtures, albeit in losing efforts against Liverpool and Aston Villa.
Friday’s cup tie may continue that pattern with Burnley potentially having enough to test a Spurs side missing several key players.
After looking at the odds and markets on betting apps, here are our three Tottenham vs Burnley predictions.
Hosts won’t have it all their own way
Spurs have only once fallen at the third round stage in the last 18 years and they head into this tie in decent form after winning four of their last five games.
They most recently saw off Bournemouth 3-1 to close the gap on the top four to one point and qualifying for the Champions League remains the club’s top priority.
The top four chase is likely to affect Ange Postecoglou’s team selection for Friday’s game, with Burnley also unlikely to be at full strength, given they have a relegation six-pointer against Luton on the horizon.
However, Postecoglou doesn’t have that much room for manouvere with top scorer Son Heung-min having linked up with South Korea ahead of the Asian Cup, Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations and as many as eight players missing through injury.
With that in mind, Postecoglou’s hand could be rather forced when it comes to his team selection, and it should be a strong enough side to see off Burnley, particularly if Rodrigo Bentancur is patrolling the midfield.
Spurs won the league meeting with the Clarets 5-2 and have won the last four encounters at home by an aggregate score of 11-0.
However, Burnley have shown enough in recent games to suggest they can end their goal drought at Tottenham having netted twice in each of their last two away games.
Vincent Kompany’s side exposed Aston Villa’s high line time and time again last weekend and should have got something from the game as they slipped to a 3-2 defeat.
Kompany is renowned for tinkering with his cup teams, producing mixed results – see a run to the FA Cup quarter-finals followed by a 6-0 defeat to Manchester City last season – but the philosophy of his side will be the same.
Given the way Tottenham likes to press, Burnley could have success against a Spurs side that allowed Bournemouth 24 attempts on goal last time out.
Postecoglou has decided to go without a recognised centre-back in his team recently and that has played a part in them conceding in 10 of their last 11 matches.
A relentlessly attack-minded Tottenham may eventually overwhelm the visitors, but Burnley could go down swinging with a Spurs win and both teams to score our first selection at 19/10 with William Hill.
Tottenham vs Burnley Tip 1: Tottenham to win & both teams to score – 19/10 with William Hill
Three may be the magic number for Spurs
The loss of Son for the rest of January is a bitter pill to swallow for Spurs, but there’s enough attacking talent left behind for Postecoglou to manage this game.
An injury to second-string striker Alejo Veliz could mean Richarlison leads the line again, and the Brazilian has finally found his scoring touch for Tottenham, notching five times in December.
Dejan Kulusevski is back from suspension for this cup tie against a Burnley side with the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League.
The Clarets’ last six FA Cup ties against Premier League opposition have averaged 4.7 goals per game and there’s little reason to think this won’t be another high-scoring encounter.
Bet365 have boosted 3-1 to 11/1 in the correct score market and that takes our fancy for our second Tottenham vs Burnley prediction.
Spurs have scored exactly three goals in three of their last six FA Cup games and in three of their last five home ties, two of which ended in 3-1 wins for the Londoners.
Tottenham vs Burnley Tip 2: Tottenham to win 3-1 – 11/1 with bet365
Lo Celso to step up
It’s fair to say Giovani Lo Celso’s time at Tottenham hasn’t gone entirely to plan and he had been on the fringes of the first team set up this season until November.
Postecoglou has been pressed into using the Argentine more frequently in recent matches and the Australian’s decision was rewarded by a strong performance in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth.
The 27-year-old registered two assists in that game and is likely to keep his place in the side for Friday’s cup tie, even with Kulusevski available again.
Having also scored twice this season against Aston Villa and Manchester City, Lo Celso is an interesting option to register a goal involvement against Burnley.
Midfielders have had a bit of joy against Burnley this season, particularly those on the left, which is where Lo Celso often finds himself, and he’s 5/4 with bet365 to register a goal or assist in the third round.
Tottenham vs Burnley Tip 3: Giovani Lo Celso to score or assist any time – 5/4 with bet365
Get free bets on the FA Cup
FA Cup third round weekend is one of the highlights of the footballing calendar and those wishing to have a bet on Tottenham vs Burnley, or any of this week’s ties, would be wise to check out the latest sign up offers.
Bet365 have the best price on two of our best bets for Spurs against the Clarets and they are currently offering new customers up to £30 in free bets when they sign up using the bet365 promo code INDY2023 and deposit at least £10.
Bet365 are also offering new users to their UK casino 50 free spins when they join.
Before you sign up and bet on the FA Cup with new UK betting sites, please read the terms and conditions of the offer and always gamble responsibly.
Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.