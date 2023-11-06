Tottenham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino returns to Spurs hoping to defeat his old club
Tottenham host London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League this evening with the hopes of maintain their fantastic start to the new season.
Spurs have been in great form under boss, Ange Postecoglu, and are unbeaten across their 10 league matches so far. They are proving to be Manchester City’s closest rivals for the title at this stage and will regain top spot in the table should they defeat the Blues tonight.
Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino, returns to north London to face his old club and although the Blues have stumbled in the early stages of his tenure at Stamford Bridge, including losing at home to Brentford last time out, he will want his side to impress.
They gained some much-needed confidence last week with a win over Blackburn in the Carabao Cup but Spurs will be well rested following their most recent win at Crystal Palace.
Follow all the action from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:
Tottenham vs Chelsea predicted line-ups
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Emerson Royal; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Thiago, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson
Tottenham vs Chelsea team news
Tottenham left-backs Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies are both injury doubts and will face fitness tests before the match to see if either is fit to play but Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon remain on the sidelines.
Armando Broja and Mykhailo Mudryk returned to training this week for Chelsea and may feature at some point this evening. However, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku all remain absent.
How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea
The Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London takes place on Monday 6 November and will kick off at 8:00pm GMT.
The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and can also be streamed on the Sky Go app with coverage on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event starting at 6:30pm GMT.
Tottenham vs Chelsea
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Tottenham host Chelsea in north London.
Spurs are hoping to pick up three points and continue their unbeaten run in the league this season with the knowledge that a victory would take them back to the top of the table, ahead of Manchester City.
Chelsea, meanwhile, need some points. They’re down in 13th with just three wins to their name and manager Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping that his team perform strongly against his old club.
We’ll have all the team news, build up and latest action from tonight’s clash so stick around.
