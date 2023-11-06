✕ Close Special to go back to Spurs - Pochettino

Tottenham host London rivals Chelsea in the Premier League this evening with the hopes of maintain their fantastic start to the new season.

Spurs have been in great form under boss, Ange Postecoglu, and are unbeaten across their 10 league matches so far. They are proving to be Manchester City’s closest rivals for the title at this stage and will regain top spot in the table should they defeat the Blues tonight.

Chelsea manager, Mauricio Pochettino, returns to north London to face his old club and although the Blues have stumbled in the early stages of his tenure at Stamford Bridge, including losing at home to Brentford last time out, he will want his side to impress.

They gained some much-needed confidence last week with a win over Blackburn in the Carabao Cup but Spurs will be well rested following their most recent win at Crystal Palace.

Follow all the action from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium