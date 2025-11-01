Is Tottenham vs Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League clash
A storm is brewing in the capital as Chelsea travel across London to face fierce rivals Tottenham in the Premier League.
The Blues come into the clash in patchy form, succumbing to this year’s surprise package Sunderland last weekend before only just holding off a comeback at struggling Wolves to progress in the Carabao Cup.
However, Enzo Maresca’s side will be buoyed by their ever-imperious record against their North London counterparts, having lost just once in their last 12 meetings.
Thomas Frank will be desperate for his players to rise to the derby occasion but will need to buck the trend of their home form, with Spurs without a league win at their stomping grounds since the opening day.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Tottenham vs Chelsea?
Tottenham’s clash with Chelsea kicks off at 5:30pm GMT on Saturday 1 November at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football or stream on Sky Go, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Team news
Tottenham have received a quadruple injury boost ahead of the clash, with Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and Wilson Odobert all passed fit by Frank.
Chelsea are without Liam Delap who was branded as “very stupid” by Maresca for his sending off against Wolves in the Carabao Cup. He joins the likes of Cole Palmer, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill on the absentee list.
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kudus, Simons, Johnson; Tel.
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Santos, Gittens; Pedro.
