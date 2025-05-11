Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham return to Premier League action off the high of reaching a European final as they take on fellow London club Crystal Palace.

Fresh from clinching a trip to Bilbao, where they will face Manchester United for Europa League glory, Ange Postecoglou will hope to build some momentum with an upturn in domestic form.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have their own final to look forward to and will look to get their first league win in six against Spurs, setting themselves up nicely for next weekend’s Wembley showcase with Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Spurs will start the day in 16th, eight points adrift of Palace in 12th, with both teams’ hopes of European qualification reliant on their respective finals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

When is Tottenham vs Crystal Palace?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 2.15pm BST on Sunday 11 May at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Is the match on TV?

This Premier League match is not available to watch live in the UK after not being selected for TV coverage.

The clash was originally penned in for the Saturday 3pm blackout before being pushed back 24 hours due to Tottenham’s involvement in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.

Sky Sports are instead showing the East Midlands derby as Nottingham Forest face already-relegated Leicester.

What is the team news?

Tottenham will be without James Maddison after he joined Lucas Bergvall on the absentee list for the remainder of the season. Heung-min Son remains a doubt with as he continues his recovery from a foot problem. With an eye towards the Europa League final on May 21, Postecoglou will be expected to rotate so not to risk adding to his injury list.

Palace, meanwhile, will be without Adam Wharton with an ankle injury, joining Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure on the sidelines. Will Hughes or Jefferson Lerma will likely deputise.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Gray, Danso, Davies, Spence; Sarr, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Odobert; Tel.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Hughes, Kamada, Mitchell; Eze, Sarr; Mateta.