Tottenham ‘lost sight of key priorities’, Daniel Levy admits

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy admitted the club has “lost sight of key priorities” this season, amid a disappointing campaign for the team on the pitch as well as its involvement in the failed European Super League plans last month.

In an open letter to the Tottenham fans, Levy addressed a number of key issues ahead of their final home match of the Premier League season, including the club’s search for a new manager after sacking Jose Mourinho.

Levy admitted Spurs have “not met our raised expectations on the pitch” this season, which saw their title challenge fall away under Mourinho as well as defeat in the Carabao Cup final and an early exit from the Europa League.

Striker Harry Kane has also reportedly asked to leave the club this summer, adding to the discontent among Spurs supporters which intensified following their decision to sign up to the breakaway Super League in April.

Tottenham announced plans to add fan representation to their board following backlash from fan groups, including the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust.

“I have said it many times and I will say it again – everything we do is in the long-term interests of the club. I have always been and will continue to be ambitious for our club and its fans,” Levy said.

“As a club we have been so focused on delivering the stadium and dealing with the impact of the pandemic, that I feel we lost sight of some key priorities and what’s truly in our DNA. Our work in the community and with the NHS is an example of when we get it right, but we don’t get everything right. It has never been because we don’t care about or respect you, our fans – nothing could be further from the truth.

“We have announced we shall establish a club advisory panel that we believe will provide wide, authentic representation and ensure our fans are at the heart of club decisions, with the chair to be appointed annually as a non-Executive of the board with full voting rights, a first for any Premier League club.”

Levy also vowed that Spurs will return to “free-flowing, attacking and entertaining” football under its new manager as the club moves on from Jose Mourinho’s spell in charge.

Former player Ryan Mason has filled in on an interim basis, but Levy reiterated the desire to appoint a new manager this summer. Leicester’s FA Cup-winning manager Brendan Rodgers has emerged as the favourite after top target Julian Nagelsmann was hired by Bayern Munich.

Levy added: “We are acutely aware of the need to select someone whose values reflect those of our great club and return to playing football with the style for which we are known – free-flowing, attacking and entertaining – whilst continuing to embrace our desire to see young players flourish from our academy alongside experienced talent.

“It has been evident all season just how much we have missed your presence in the stands. It is a huge lift for all of us to have our final home game of the season with so many of you back here to support the team.”