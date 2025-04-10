Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt LIVE: Team news and updates from Europa League quarter-finals
Under-pressure Ange Postecoglou hopes to lead Spurs to the next round
Tottenham host Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday evening with pressure mounting on manager Ange Postecoglou.
Spurs are enduring a difficult season in the Premier League and sit 14th with just seven matches left to play. They have lost 16 of their league games this year though ended a run of back-to-back defeats with a 3-1 win over Southampton last time out.
In Europe they have fared much better. They finished fourth in the league phase after five wins from eight before defeating AZ Alkmaar 3-2 on aggregate to reach this round.
In comparison, Eintracht Frankfurt finished fifth in the table, one point below Spurs, and cruised past Ajax 6-2 in the last-16. They sit third in the Bundesliga though are 20 points behind leaders Bayern Munich and will have their sights set on winning this tournament.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the first leg of Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt.
We’ll have all the build-up and action in what could be a pivotal game for Spurs - and manager Ange Postecoglou - with kickoff at 8pm.
