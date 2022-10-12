Is Tottenham vs Frankfurt on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League Group D fixture
Tottenham welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to London for a crucial Champions League group fixture.
Just three points separate the four teams in Group D with all still viable qualifiers.
Neither side managed to score in Frankfurt last week, with a 0-0 draw leaving each on four points from three games, but a win for either would put them in good position to advance.
Oliver Glasner’s side suffered a surprise weekend defeat to Bundesliga strugglers VFL Bochum having opted to rest players, and the manager will know they must improve against Spurs.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.
When and where is it?
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 12 October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 3, with coverage from 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.
Team news
Dejan Kulusevski is out for Tottenham as the forward continues his recovery from a thigh injury. Lucas Moura is available again, as is Emerson Royal having missed the Premier League win against Brighton due to injury - Antonio Conte thus has a decision to make about the right wing-back berth, and will also mull whether to again include an extra central midfielder after Yves Bissouma started against his former club.
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jerome Onguene has been battling a hip injury and may miss out again. Mario Gotze did not feature in the reverse fixture last week but started against VFL Bochum on Saturday, and could add to the visitors’ threat.
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son.
Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Jakic, Rode, Sow, Knauff; Gotze, Lindstrom, Kolo Muani
Odds
Tottenham win 8/15
Draw 18/5
Eintracht Frankfurt win 59/10
Prediction
With plenty to play for in the group, it could be another tight affair, but Tottenham will be hopeful their attack can cause Eintracht Frankfurt more consistent problems than in Germany last week. Tottenham 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies