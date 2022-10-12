Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to London for a crucial Champions League group fixture.

Just three points separate the four teams in Group D with all still viable qualifiers.

Neither side managed to score in Frankfurt last week, with a 0-0 draw leaving each on four points from three games, but a win for either would put them in good position to advance.

Oliver Glasner’s side suffered a surprise weekend defeat to Bundesliga strugglers VFL Bochum having opted to rest players, and the manager will know they must improve against Spurs.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When and where is it?

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 12 October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 3, with coverage from 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Dejan Kulusevski is out for Tottenham as the forward continues his recovery from a thigh injury. Lucas Moura is available again, as is Emerson Royal having missed the Premier League win against Brighton due to injury - Antonio Conte thus has a decision to make about the right wing-back berth, and will also mull whether to again include an extra central midfielder after Yves Bissouma started against his former club.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jerome Onguene has been battling a hip injury and may miss out again. Mario Gotze did not feature in the reverse fixture last week but started against VFL Bochum on Saturday, and could add to the visitors’ threat.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son.

Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Jakic, Rode, Sow, Knauff; Gotze, Lindstrom, Kolo Muani

Odds

Tottenham win 8/15

Draw 18/5

Eintracht Frankfurt win 59/10

Prediction

With plenty to play for in the group, it could be another tight affair, but Tottenham will be hopeful their attack can cause Eintracht Frankfurt more consistent problems than in Germany last week. Tottenham 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt