Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Is Tottenham vs Frankfurt on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League Group D fixture

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 12 October 2022 07:09
Comments
<p>The first group meeting between Tottenham and Frankfurt ended in a goalless draw </p>

The first group meeting between Tottenham and Frankfurt ended in a goalless draw

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to London for a crucial Champions League group fixture.

Just three points separate the four teams in Group D with all still viable qualifiers.

Neither side managed to score in Frankfurt last week, with a 0-0 draw leaving each on four points from three games, but a win for either would put them in good position to advance.

Oliver Glasner’s side suffered a surprise weekend defeat to Bundesliga strugglers VFL Bochum having opted to rest players, and the manager will know they must improve against Spurs.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.

Recommended

When and where is it?

Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 12 October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 3, with coverage from 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Dejan Kulusevski is out for Tottenham as the forward continues his recovery from a thigh injury. Lucas Moura is available again, as is Emerson Royal having missed the Premier League win against Brighton due to injury - Antonio Conte thus has a decision to make about the right wing-back berth, and will also mull whether to again include an extra central midfielder after Yves Bissouma started against his former club.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jerome Onguene has been battling a hip injury and may miss out again. Mario Gotze did not feature in the reverse fixture last week but started against VFL Bochum on Saturday, and could add to the visitors’ threat.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son.

Eintracht Frankfurt XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Jakic, Rode, Sow, Knauff; Gotze, Lindstrom, Kolo Muani

Odds

Tottenham win 8/15

Draw 18/5

Eintracht Frankfurt win 59/10

Recommended

Prediction

With plenty to play for in the group, it could be another tight affair, but Tottenham will be hopeful their attack can cause Eintracht Frankfurt more consistent problems than in Germany last week. Tottenham 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in