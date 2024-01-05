Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1704486682

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley LIVE: FA Cup latest updates as Richarlison has early chance

Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Luke Baker
Friday 05 January 2024 20:31
Comments
(REUTERS)

Tottenham will take on Burnley in an all-Premier League clash in the FA Cup third round on Friday evening.

Tottenham have enjoyed a trophy drought for the last 16 years but will be hoping for a good cup run, with the FA Cup offering their best chance at ending that run this season.

Spurs have won five of their last seven FA Cup ties against Burnley, but the sides have not met in the competition the 2014-15 season.

Vincent Kompany’s side do not have the best record against Tottenham, they have lost 10 of their last 11 matches in north London.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below and get the latest odds and tips here.

1704486630

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

5 January 2024 20:30
1704486529

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 January 2024 20:28
1704486415

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Attempt missed. Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

5 January 2024 20:26
1704486299

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).

5 January 2024 20:24
1704486189

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Hannes Delcroix.

5 January 2024 20:23
1704486060

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Josh Cullen (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

5 January 2024 20:21
1704486046

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

5 January 2024 20:20
1704486018

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 January 2024 20:20
1704485976

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).

5 January 2024 20:19
1704485960

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5 January 2024 20:19

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in