Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley LIVE: FA Cup latest updates as Richarlison has early chance
Follow all the action from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham will take on Burnley in an all-Premier League clash in the FA Cup third round on Friday evening.
Tottenham have enjoyed a trophy drought for the last 16 years but will be hoping for a good cup run, with the FA Cup offering their best chance at ending that run this season.
Spurs have won five of their last seven FA Cup ties against Burnley, but the sides have not met in the competition the 2014-15 season.
Vincent Kompany’s side do not have the best record against Tottenham, they have lost 10 of their last 11 matches in north London.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below and get the latest odds and tips here.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
Attempt missed. Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
Attempt missed. Zeki Amdouni (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Hannes Delcroix.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
Josh Cullen (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
Pedro Porro (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur).
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley
Destiny Udogie (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies