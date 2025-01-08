Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup result and reaction as Lucas Bergvall scores late winner
Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool: Bergvall’s late goal ensures Spurs take a lead into the second leg at Anfield.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Lucas Bergvall earned Tottenham a slim lead over Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.
A match lacking in talking points will be overshadowed by the injury to Rodrigo Bentancur who collapsed in the early stages of the first half and needed to be subbed off the pitch and taken to hospital.
The game was paused for eight minutes while the midfielder was treated and following the resumption the players were visible shook by the incident.
The second half saw an increase in tempo. Trent Alexander-Arnold, making an appearance off the bench, had a shot cleared off the line and Dominic Solanke saw a goal ruled out by VAR for being offside.
The match looked to be heading for a stalemate before Solanke picked out Bergvall in the box and set up the youngster’s first goal for Spurs as the hosts clinched a 1-0 win and take a lead into the second leg at Anfield.
Relive the Carabao Cup action with our live blog below:
Tottenham’s impressive maturity could be the key to saving their season
It’s a bit early to say this was a night when Tottenham Hotspur’s young team came of age, but this was an impressive show of maturity when they most needed it. It might well save their season, just as Liverpool’s has a slight sense of lag. The Premier League leaders were still very energised about the Lucas Bergvall goal that won this Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, with complaints that the goalscorer should have had a second booking eventually seeing Arne Slot unusually losing his cool.
It was symbolic of a display where Liverpool were nowhere near the smoothness of the opening months of the campaign. Duly, this was the first time this season they went two games without a win, after Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Manchester United.
Tottenham’s impressive maturity could be the key to saving their season
Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool: Lucas Bergvall scored the winning goal as Spurs’ performance against Liverpool showed signs of much-needed improvement
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaking to Sky Sports:
“I think it was quite obvious it was going to be a second yellow [for Lucas Bergvall]. I think it was pretty clear. It was a coincidence and a minute later he scores the winner.
“It is what it is. He [the referee] made a mistake in my opinion and I told him that. He thinks he didn’t but it was quite obvious I think and everyone on the sidelines knew it was supposed to be a yellow.
“There’s a linesman there, a fourth official there, there’s VAR, a referee and he doesn’t get a second yellow. I’m not saying this is the reason why we lost tonight but it was a big moment in the game.”
FT Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool
Aged 18 years and 341 days, Lucas Bergvall is Tottenham’s youngest goalscorer in the League Cup since Gareth Bale vs Middlesbrough in September 2007 (18 years 72 days).
FT Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool
The second leg will take place on 6th February and Tottenham have a 1-0 advantage. They are one step closer to Wembley.
Ange Postecoglou must be overjoyed by that result. It was a more composed performance from his team.
Full-time! Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool
90+7 mins: There goes the final whistle and Tottenham have pulled off an outstanding win.
It seemed unlikely that Ange Postecoglou’s men could hurt this impressive Liverpool side but the Reds seemed to have an off night and were punished by a late winner from Lucas Bergvall.
Spurs win the game and take a one-goal lead into the second leg at Anfield. Will that be enough to take them to Wembley?
Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool
90+3 mins: The Tottenham fans are singing and cheering after this decent performance from their team. It has been a fairly even match in truth but the hosts have edged ahead and now look content to cling onto their lead.
Darwin Nunez almost gets Liverpool level. Luis Diaz pokes in a cross that Nunez turns towards goal only for Kinsky to leap to the right and push the ball behind.
Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool
90 mins: Seven minutes of added time to play before the end of this game.
GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool (Lucas Bergvall, 86’)
Huge!
This one is going to stand. After another short break for a knock, Tottenham get the match going again and play down the right wing.
A long ball comes up to Dominic Solanke who shrugs off Ibrahima Konate and collects the ball. He rolls it across to Lucas Bergvall who slots a first time effort into the bottom corner and gives Spurs the lead.
Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool
81 mins: Inside the last 10 minutes of play now. Will there be a winner? Liverpool’s substitutions have brought them a degree of control but Spurs are starting to push forward again.
NO GOAL! Tottenham 0-0 Liverpool
78 min: VAR wasn’t in place for the quarter-finals but was brought in for the semis. Referee Stuart Attwell delivers the verdict that the Spurs fans didn’t want to hear.
After the check, Solanke was just offside meaning the goal is ruled out.
Attwell announces the decision to the whole stadium in a new innovation for VAR which is being trialled during the semi-finals of the league cup.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments