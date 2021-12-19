Close Jürgen Klopp gives update on Liverpool's Covid situation

Liverpool head to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday with the Reds in fantastic form and Spurs effectively coming in from the cold, after their last three matches have been postponed. Games against Rennes, Brighton and Leicester couldn’t be fulfilled by Antonio Conte’s team due to a Covid outbreak, so it remains to be seen how fit and battle-ready his squad is.

The Reds have had some Covid absences of their own to cope with, including Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, but came through their last match against Newcastle with a routine victory all the same.

They remain in the Premier League title hunt after six straight victories, but this will be a bigger test than some of those recent encounters. Spurs are down in seventh and do have three league wins on the spin to their name, but the most recent of those was in the first week of December. Winning all their games in hand would put the north London side into the top four, so there’s plenty to play for.

