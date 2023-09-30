Is Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV? How to watch, channel and live stream online today

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham host Liverpool in an early meeting of two unbeaten sides in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou’s side came from behind twice to claim a point at Arsenal in the north London derby last weekend and now face another big test in Jurgen Klopp’s resurgent Liverpool.

The Reds have won seven matches in a row in all competitions, including their last five in the Premier League. Liverpool won both games against Spurs last season but the hosts should be a different proposition under Postecoglou.

When is Tottenham vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 30 September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch Tottenham vs Liverpool?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with build-up only being shown on the latter from 5pm.

What is the team news?

Tottenham forwards Son Heung-min and James Maddison both trained on Friday after they were taken off late on against Arsenal last weekend with injury concerns, so they are available for selection. Brennan Johnson has been ruled out, however, after he picked up an injury on his first Spurs start at the Emirates.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit again for Liverpool and is set to return to the line-up. The Reds are still without Thiago while Stefan Bajcetic now has a minor calf injury.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon; Son

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Alliser, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz