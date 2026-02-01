Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the Premier League tonight, with Pep Guardiola’s side looking to stay within touching distance of league leaders Arsenal this weekend.

The Gunners’ 4-0 hammering of Leeds yesterday means that City begin the day seven points behind Mikel Arteta’s side, with Guardiola’s men hoping for a big result against a struggling Spurs side ahead of matches against Liverpool and Newcastle in coming weeks.

While Spurs are currently languishing in 14th in the table, they have consistently been a bogey side for Pep Guardiola over the course of his time in England tenure, and while the visitors will head in as heavy favourites, Spurs’ 2-0 win in the reverse fixture proves that they are capable of denting City’s title hopes this afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Tottenham vs Man City?

The match will take place on Sunday, 1 February at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off set for 4.30pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online via NOWTV.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Thomas Frank’s main concern is the fitness of Micky van de Ven, who missed the game against Frankfurt and will face a late fitness test.

James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Ben Davies, Lucas Bergvall and Dejan Kulusevski are all sidelined for the foreseeable future for Spurs, and while Richarlison and Pedro Porro are nearing returns, they won’t be back until later in February.

For City, Jeremy Doku will likely miss this match after being forced off in the first half against Galatasaray, though the extent of his problem is not yet clear.

Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are the long-term absentees, though John Stones, Ruben Dias and Savio won’t be returning until later next month.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Spence, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Gray, Palhinha; Odobert, Sarr, Simons; Solanke.

Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri; Cherki, Silva, Foden, Marmoush; Haaland.