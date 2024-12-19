Tottenham vs Man Utd LIVE: Carabao Cup team news and line-ups as Amorim faces Rashford decision
Spurs and United will be desperate to reach the semi-finals in what has been a disappointing season so far for both
Tottenham host Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, with both sides looking to take another step towards the first major final of the season.
Ange Postecoglou’s side sit 10th in the Premier League after a string of mixed results, and the 2008 edition of this competition marks the last time Spurs won a trophy.
United sit even lower in the table despite their derby win last weekend, and Ruben Amorim will be aware of the merits of going far in this competition in his first season in charge.
Amorim dropped Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho from his squad to face Manchester City last weekend and must now decide whether to recall his forwards.
Amorim said United are a better team with Rashford and offered to help the 27-year-old after he gave an interview saying he is ready for a “new challenge” away from the club.
Follow all the Carabao Cup action with our live blog below:
Ruben Amorim on Alejandro Garnacho:
“Really good, he trained really well. He seems a little bit upset with me and that is perfect.
“I was really, really happy because I will do the same (in his position) and he’s ready for this game.”
Ruben Amorim on Marcus Rashford:
“He’s our player and he’s ready for the next game.
“What I want is to take the best of Marcus Rashford and the other players. I don’t talk about the future. I just talk about the present. I want the best of each of them.
“I just want to win and help the team to be better. We are better with Marcus Rashford, that’s simple. We will try different things to push Rashford to the best levels that he has shown me in the past.
“This kind of club needs big talents and he is a big talent. He just needs to perform at the highest level and that is my focus. I just want to help Marcus.”
‘Emotional’ Ruben Amorim sends advice to Man Utd’s wantaway star Marcus Rashford
Ruben Amorim says he would go to the manager with an issue rather than air it in the media after Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford declared he was “ready for a new challenge”.
The 27-year-old academy product has scored just 15 goals in 67 appearances in the 18 months since signing a big-money deal until 2028, with speculation over his future increasing in recent days.
Rashford was surprisingly left out of the squad for Sunday’s 2-1 win at Manchester City and revealed in an interview two days later that he was ready to end his 20-year association with United.
The forward, who missed training on Monday through illness, now looks set to sit out the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Tottenham having been absent from the group travelling to London.
What is the Man Utd team news?
For United, Luke Shaw remains out, while Mason Mount is a doubt after coming off in the win over City. Jonny Evans is the only other doubt as it stands.
Perhaps the most intriguing team news surrounds Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, who could both come back into the squad after missing out last week.
Like Postecoglou, Amorim will likely pick a fairly strong starting eleven, with his line-up likely to look fairly similar to that which started last week’s derby.
What is the Tottenham team news?
Spurs have several notable absentees ahead of the match, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario out alongside key defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. In addition, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Mikey Moore and Ben Davies will miss out, while Rodrigo Bentancur is still suspended.
Yves Bissouma should return after missing the win over Southampton with a suspension, while Destiny Udogie is a major doubt after limping off during that match. Djed Spence impressed against Southampton and may be required again.
When is Tottenham vs Man Utd?
Tottenham vs Man Utd is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, 19 December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Where can I watch the match?
The quarter-final match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while subscribers will be able to live stream via the Sky Go app.
If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Good afternoon
Tottenham host Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with both sides looking to take another step towards a potentially season-defining trophy.
Ange Postecoglou’s side have come in for criticism in recent weeks after a stunning collapse against Chelsea and losses to Bournemouth and Ipswich, though they sit just five points away from the top four.
However, the Australian will be aware of the importance of winning a major trophy, with Spurs still hunting a first major honour since winning this competition in 2008.
Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim looks to build on a mixed start at his new club, and what better way to do so than to advance into a semi-final just a few days after their own stunning comeback against Manchester City.
