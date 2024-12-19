Is Tottenham v Manchester United on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tottenham host Manchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with both sides looking to take another step towards a potentially season-defining trophy.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have come in for criticism in recent weeks after a stunning collapse against Chelsea and losses to Bournemouth and Ipswich, though they sit just five points away from the top four.

However, the Australian will be aware of the importance of winning a major trophy, with Spurs still hunting a first major honour since winning this competition in 2008.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim looks to build on a mixed start at his new club, and what better way to do so than to advance into a semi-final just a few days after their own stunning comeback against Manchester City.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match:

When is Tottenham vs Man Utd?

Tottenham vs Man Utd is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, 19 December at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Where can I watch the match?

The quarter-final match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while subscribers will be able to live stream via the Sky Go app.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Spurs have several notable absentees ahead of the match, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario out alongside key defenders Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. In addition, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison, Mikey Moore and Ben Davies will miss out, while Rodrigo Bentancur is still suspended.

Yves Bissouma should return after missing the win over Southampton with a suspension, while Destiny Udogie is a major doubt after limping off during that match. Djed Spence impressed against Southampton and may be required again.

For United, Luke Shaw remains out, while Mason Mount is a doubt after coming off in the win over City. Jonny Evans is the only other doubt as it stands.

Perhaps the most intriguing team news surrounds Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, who could both come back into the squad after missing out last week.

Like Postecoglou, Amorim will likely pick a fairly strong starting eleven, with his line-up likely to look fairly similar to that which started last week’s derby.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke.

Man Utd XI: Onana; de Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dalot; Amad, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Odds

Tottenham win 7/5

Draw 11/4

Man Utd win 17/10

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Both sides have shown varied form over the last few weeks, so a lot could ride on the confidence of recent results, especially last week’s Manchester derby. Spurs’ 3-0 win at Old Trafford seems like a world away, and with several key players injured, the away side could nick it, but considering how close they are, a home win seems the most likely result.

Tottenham 2-1 Manchester United.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.