Is Tottenham vs Manchester United on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United in the Premier League’s early kick-off today, with both sides hoping to pick up an important win against a potential top four rival.

Thomas Frank’s side were booed off in their last domestic home match in the insipid 1-0 loss to Chelsea, though the 4-0 win over Copenhagen has recovered some good will from the home faithful ahead of the visit of United.

Spurs’ home form has been among the worst in the league though, having won just one of five home matches in the league so far, and today they face a United side who have seen an upturn in their own dismal form despite the draw with Nottingham Forest last time out.

Ruben Amorim has eased some of the pressure with wins over Liverpool and Brighton but the performance at Forest showed some familiar issues, though a match against a Spurs team who beat United three times last season – most notably in the Europa League final –is the perfect chance to prove his side are on the right track.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Tottenaham vs Man Utd?

The match is schedule to take place on Saturday, 8 November at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Kick-off is scheduled for 12.30pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11am GMT. Subscribers can also stream the action online via discovery+.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.

Team news

For the hosts, Mohammed Kudus could make a return after sitting out the win over Copenhagen with a knock, while Lucas Bergvall will once again be out due to concussion protocol after the incident against Chelsea.

Archie Gray, Kota Takai, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin and Dominic Solanke remain out until towards the end of the month, while Dejan Kulusevski could be back before December.

Lisandro Martinez remains the only absentee for United, with Ruben Amorim facing decisions on who to start in defence after the lapses against Nottingham Forest. Harry Maguire could return to the side, while Patrick Dorgu could replace either Amad or Diogo Dalot at wing-back.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Palhinha; Kudus, Simons, Odobert; Kolo Muani.

Man Utd: Lammens; Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko.