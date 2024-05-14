✕ Close I would prefer to be in Champions League rather than have rest - Guardiola

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in a fascinating clash that could decide where the Premier League title ends up this season.

Man City, aiming to win the league for a fourth year in a row, come into the match second in the table just one point behind Arsenal. This match is their game in hand and should they triumph they will take a two-point lead into the final weekend of the season. A draw tonight would mean City need to make up a three-goal difference and match Arsenal’s result on Sunday while a defeat would leave the Gunners in control of the title race.

For Spurs, their target is the top four. Aston Villa failed to defeat Liverpool last night meaning their is still a chance that Tottenham can leapfrog them into the final qualifying spot for the Champions League. Spurs are four/five points behind Villa so must beat Man City to have any hope of finishing fourth.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for Tottenham vs Man City right here: