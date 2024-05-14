Tottenham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Spurs look to close the gap on Aston Villa as Man City aim to retake top spot in the table
Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in a fascinating clash that could decide where the Premier League title ends up this season.
Man City, aiming to win the league for a fourth year in a row, come into the match second in the table just one point behind Arsenal. This match is their game in hand and should they triumph they will take a two-point lead into the final weekend of the season. A draw tonight would mean City need to make up a three-goal difference and match Arsenal’s result on Sunday while a defeat would leave the Gunners in control of the title race.
For Spurs, their target is the top four. Aston Villa failed to defeat Liverpool last night meaning their is still a chance that Tottenham can leapfrog them into the final qualifying spot for the Champions League. Spurs are four/five points behind Villa so must beat Man City to have any hope of finishing fourth.
Tottenham could do rivals Arsenal a huge favour if they derail Manchester City’s title hopes in a crucial Premier League fixture.
Pep Guardiola’s side know that a fourth successive league crown will be theirs if they win their final two games.
But Arsenal negotiated a nervy afternoon against Manchester United to keep the pressure on, and will now hope that Ange Postecoglou’s hosts can help them out.
Spurs secured a much-needed win against Burnley on Saturday after a run of four straight defeats had disrupted their push for a European place.
For a game that literally has the title on the line, Tuesday at Tottenham Hotspur might be one of those where the stands are more interesting than the pitch. Demand for tickets at the stadium has been huge all season, but not for this one. There are a lot of available seats on the official website’s exchange. Many fans evidently don’t want to be in the position where they’re supporting their team to help Arsenal - that’s especially to help Arsenal do something historic.
The view from many Spurs supporters - as articulated to the Independent by match-goer Aaron Sutton - is “we can’t be the reason they win the league”. That’s what it may come down to. With Manchester City and Arsenal both facing winnable home games on Sunday, Tuesday is likely to be the winning of the league.
The Champions League is on the line for Spurs while City have silverware in their sights
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Tottenham vs Manchester City right here on the Independent. We’ll be bringing you all the latest news around the title race and the top four fight across the coming hours, along with team news and every kick of the action once the game starts at 8pm.
